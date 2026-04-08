Rs 75, 000 crore allocated for 300 schemes, no funds spent, will lodge plaint: Sampat Singh

Singh alleged that the failure to spend even a single penny on these schemes constitutes gross financial mismanagement on the part of the BJP government and betrayal of people's trust.

Accusing the BJP government in Haryana of gross fiscal mismanagement, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Sampat Singh on Tuesday alleged that thousands of crores allocated for agriculture, education, health, and welfare schemes in the 2025-26 budget were left unspent despite the state government’s claims of high utilisation.

The former Haryana finance minister accused the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini government of “betrayal of the trust of the people of the state”.

“During his budget speech on March 2, the chief minister had claimed that 98 per cent of the budget for 2025-26 had been utilised. I have the actual budget expenditure figures available for various departments till February 25, 2026, which will show the real picture of the funds utilised,” Singh told reporters here.