Rs 75, 000 crore allocated for 300 schemes, no funds spent, will lodge plaint: Sampat Singh

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Accusing the BJP government in Haryana of gross fiscal mismanagement, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Sampat Singh on Tuesday alleged that thousands of crores allocated for agriculture, education, health, and welfare schemes in the 2025-26 budget were left unspent despite the state government’s claims of high utilisation.
The former Haryana finance minister accused the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini government of “betrayal of the trust of the people of the state”.
“During his budget speech on March 2, the chief minister had claimed that 98 per cent of the budget for 2025-26 had been utilised. I have the actual budget expenditure figures available for various departments till February 25, 2026, which will show the real picture of the funds utilised,” Singh told reporters here.
He said, “The state government made 729 announcements in the 2025-26 budget, of which nearly 300 were allocated Rs 7,500 crore, yet by March 31, 2026, no funds had been spent.”
The INLD leader pointed out that Rs 406.12 crore was earmarked for subsidised agricultural infrastructure, Rs 890 crore for rural development under the State Finance Commission, Rs 248 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission, and Rs 73 crore for the Karnal Smart City project — all of which remained unused.
He claimed that Rs 357 crore for healthcare services and the National Cancer Prevention Programme went unspent, while Rs 310 crore for school infrastructure, model schools and science projects also saw zero expenditure. “Out of Rs 1,415 crore allocated for major education schemes, only Rs 240 crore was spent.”
Under all urban housing schemes, Rs 1,339.90 crore remained unspent, while for rural housing, only Rs 205 crore was utilised out of an allocation of Rs 1,540 crore, Singh alleged.
He claimed that not a single rupee was spent out of the Rs 1,129 crore earmarked for micro-irrigation and related schemes, and added that expenditure on the Rs 865 crore allocated for drinking water supply and regional development projects stood at zero.
Singh said the figures were compiled using data from the online budget allocation monitoring and analysis system. “I will lodge a formal complaint with the Principal Accountant General, the Central Finance Commission, and the Governor,” he said.
Singh alleged that the failure to spend even a single penny on these schemes constitutes gross financial mismanagement on the part of the BJP government and betrayal of people’s trust.
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