Rs 600 crore and counting: Govt feels pinch as free bus ride for women bleeds exchequer dry

A free travel scheme for women in public buses, initiated by former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in April last year, has burned a Rs 600 crore hole in the state exchequer in the first year of its inception, reports showed.

As per reports, the bill for this year is likely to shoot up even further, with the number of travellers increasing owing to minimal Covid-related restrictions being in force.

Under the scheme, women residents of Punjab can avail free bus travel in government-owned buses — including Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways Buses (PUNBUS), and city bus services operated by local bodies. Documents like Aadhaar card, voter card or any other proof of residency in Punjab is required to avail this facility.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday held a meeting with officials of transport department to take a stock of the situation, wherein he also ordered the release of Rs 35 crore pending towards PEPSU Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) on account of free bus travel for women so that the corporation could pay salary to its employees.

PRTC employees had resorted to staging dharnas and had threatened to stop plying buses if their previous dues were not cleared. They had given an ultimatum to the government to release their pending salary by July 19, failing which they would go on strike.

Sources said that the scheme had been pinching the already cash-dry exchequer of the state, and with the GST compensation regime scheduled to end in July, the impact was likely to become dearer.

A source in the government said that stopping the free bus ride for women scheme would be a political decision and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which already has a similar project running in Delhi, may face a massive backlash if it chooses to do so in Punjab. “We discussed the future course of action. There is, however, no decision yet. It will take a few days before this gets finalised.”

When the scheme was launched, it was expected to benefit over 1.31 crore women/girls across the state. As per Census 2011 figures, Punjab has a population of 2.77 crore (males 1,46,39,465 and females 1,31,03,873).

Not only government-run transport bodies, but private transporters too have been crying foul over the scheme. They have demanded that the government provides subsidies to them as well. If allowed, this would mean further strain on the exchequer, the source added.

“The private transporters claim that they have been virtually running male-only coaches as women had completely shifted to government public transport. Also, some men, who accompanied women, shifted over to state public transport. This has caused losses for them. However, the government will not subsidise them,” the source added.