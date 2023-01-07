scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Vigilance files case against ASI for taking `5,000 bribe

A spokesperson of the VB said "this case has been registered against the above said police official on the complainant of Parveen Kumar, resident of Bhadaur, Barnala.

In this regard the complainant has lodged a complaint at the Chief Minister's anti-corruption action line."

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its anti-corruption campaign on Friday, registered a corruption case against an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Kiranjeet Singh posted at police station Tapa, Barnala district for taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 and demanding another Rs 5,000.

A spokesperson of the VB said “this case has been registered against the above said police official on the complainant of Parveen Kumar, resident of Bhadaur, Barnala.

In this regard the complainant has lodged a complaint at the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line.”

Giving details he added that “the complainant alleged that the above said police official demanded Rs 10,000 as a bribe and took Rs 5,000 on the spot to provide copy of compromise executed in a complaint case lodged against him in the police station”.

He further alleged that “the accused ASI has been demanding to pay the remaining amount of Rs 5,000 and he has recorded the entire conversation as evidence.”

