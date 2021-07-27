After getting Rs 50 cr for villages, MC to Chandigarh administration: Want Rs 19 cr more or let UT engineering wing do work

It is expected that the works for sewerage storm water drainage and water supply will be completed with Rs 50 crore, that is the dedicated fund already received from the Chandigarh Administration.

After receiving dedicated fund of Rs 50 crore from the administration for 13 villages, the Municipal Corporation has requested the UT Administration either to give Rs 19 crore more for carrying out additional work in these villages or let the engineering wing of UT carry out these works there.

A letter has been written to the Principal Secretary (urban local government) by the Chief Engineer for Municipal Commissioner.

A project for carrying out development works, i.e. strengthening of sewerage system, storm water drainage, water supply, construction of roads, horticulture and electrical works, amounting to Rs 102.21 crore was submitted to the Chandigarh Administration with a request to provide dedicated funds for carrying out these works.

While Rs 28.18 crore was sought for sewerage, Rs 22.39 crore was sought for storm water, Rs 32.58 crore for water supply, Rs 7.29 crore for carpeting, Rs 8.56 crore for pavers, and Rs 2.04 crore for building and other works.

During a meeting held under the chairmanship of the UT Administrator, it was decided that the work of bringing canal water to Daira village, Raipur Kalan and Mauli Jagran from waterworks, Sector 26, Chandigarh, costing Rs 12 crore will be carried out by the Chandigarh Administration and the remaining works amounting to Rs 91 crore will be undertaken by the Municipal Corporation.

A sum of Rs 50 crore was transferred to the MC as dedicated fund. It was decided that initially works for sewerage, storm water drainage and water supply be undertaken and accordingly administrative approval for these works amounting to Rs 72.09 crore was accorded on April 27, 2021.

Thereafter, detailed estimates were prepared and tenders were invited.

It is expected that the works for sewerage storm water drainage and water supply will be completed with Rs 50 crore, that is the dedicated fund already received from the Chandigarh Administration.

However, now additional funds are required for further development works. “Additional funds to the tune of Rs 15.85 crore are required for the repairing of internal streets and phirni of the villages, Rs 2.04 crore is required for repair of various buildings in villages (under the control of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh), Rs 1.17 crore is required for carrying out horticulture and electrical works. The repair of roads should be undertaken only after the works pertaining to public health are completed,” the letter states.

The letter adds, “Hence, it is be requested to either provide additional dedicated funds to the tune of Rs 19.06 crore to Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, or these works may be carried out by Engineering Wing of Chandigarh Administration.”