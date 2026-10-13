Rs 43 crore plan and years of public inconvenience: What went wrong at Patiala’s Heritage Street

For Jaspreet Singh, who runs a grocery store near Patiala’s much-touted Heritage Street, it took six years to return to the stretch connecting Samania Gate with Mahavir Mandir, just a few meters from his shop.

The reason was simple: the uneven red cobblestone road had become almost impossible for vehicles. “I travelled through this road last week after almost six years. The uneven road caused back pain and also damaged the tyres and suspension of two-wheelers. Now the road has been rebuilt with concrete. At least commuting has become possible and shopkeepers can hope to get some customers,” said Jaspreet.

Red cobblestone remains on footpath even now. (Express Photo: Harmeet Sodhi) Red cobblestone remains on footpath even now. (Express Photo: Harmeet Sodhi)

The roughly 2-km stretch may now look like an ordinary cement-concrete (CC) road rather than a heritage street, but it has been at the center of Patiala’s political debate for years.

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A dream project of then Punjab Chief Minister and Patiala MLA Captain Amarinder Singh, work on the Heritage Street began in September 2020, with a December 2021 deadline and a sanctioned budget of around Rs 43 crore.

The plan was ambitious. The stretch from Samania Gate towards Qila Mubarak was to be given a distinct heritage character, with red cobblestones, antique-style streetlights, underground high- and low-tension electricity cables, compact transformers, upgraded shop facades, steel plates and standardised signage. The idea was to create a heritage corridor on the lines of the one leading to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

But, residents and shopkeepers say much of the plan never materialised. Apart from the cobblestone road and streetlights, little took shape, and the project faced opposition from residents from the start.

“They wanted to make the area pole-free by laying cables underground. That did not work because the area is old and congested. Then they installed antique streetlight poles, making it even more congested. Above all, many of these lights never worked,” said Dharampal, a confectionery shop owner on Heritage Street.

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He said the black, iron-cast lights were installed from Samania Gate to Qila Mubarak, and a few towards the 22 Number Phatak and Bhupendra Road. “Many were later stolen. Otherwise, they hardly worked except once or twice,” he added.

Residents also questioned the choice of material used for the road. “We objected when a well-constructed concrete road was being replaced with uneven red cobblestones. We told Captain Amarinder Singh’s supporters that this project would determine his political career,” said Jaspreet.

For vendors and shopkeepers, the problems were not merely political. Asha, who sells pitchers near Shani Mandir, said: “Finally, I am getting some customers. Earlier, people hardly came through this road, and there was a curfew-like situation all day because they preferred other routes.”

She added that the stone caused injuries. “Many people have been hurt after falling. One domestic helper suffered a hip fracture and injuries to both legs and is still not fully mobile after a year,” she said.

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The stretch has clinics, stationery, grocery, confectionery shops, sanitaryware and iron-rod stores, besides residential properties. It leads to the old city and Qila Mubarak through narrow lanes where movement is easier on foot or on two-wheelers. Cars still use it, often causing congestion.

Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli said around Rs 8 crore had been spent from the original Rs 43-crore allocation. The remaining amount was returned to the Finance Department after the project could not be completed within the stipulated period and the government changed following the 2022 Assembly elections. Municipal corporation records show that ₹1 crore was spent on the cobblestone road alone in 2020-21.

“We have replaced the motorable portion with a CC road at a cost of around ₹55 lakh. The footpaths with stonework have been retained,” Kohli told The Indian Express. “It was a very ill-conceived plan, considering the character of the city. I have got a CC road laid and received enough blessings from residents.”

Kohli, who made the Heritage Street a key issue in his 2022 campaign, also alleged financial irregularities. He had defeated Captain Amarinder Singh to become the first AAP MLA from Patiala Urban.

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He cited the purchase of an antique-style streetlight at Rs 1.72 lakh, according to records available to him, when similar lights could have been bought from the market for Rs 30,000-40,000. “This is the scale of mismanagement in the streetlights alone. Imagine what may have happened in the entire project,” he said.

Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia said the Local Bodies Department’s internal vigilance wing was studying the project files. “They will tell us about the anomalies during Captain Amarinder Singh’s tenure,” he said.

Sanjeev Kumar Bittu, who was Patiala Mayor during that government, had earlier said the project was transferred from the Municipal Corporation to the Patiala Development Authority in 2020. “Hence, I have no idea how much money was spent at that time,” he said.

Kohli said the next step would be to remove the non-functional antique streetlights and install conventional ones, which would mean additional expenditure. “What can we do? The previous government spent money on products that were not operational or up to the mark. Streetlights are needed, so we have to install new poles,” he said.

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Patiala, known as the Royal City, has long sought to build on its historic identity and attract tourists. Museums have opened at Qila Mubarak and Sheesh Mahal, while the one at Mahindra Kothi is yet to open to the public.