Rs 34 crore to be spent on clearing mountain of waste at Chandigarh dump

A HUGE pile of trash at Chandigarh’s sole dumping ground will soon be cleared at a cost of a whopping Rs 34 crore. The work was allotted Wednesday by the board of directors of Chandigarh Smart City Limited. With this, residents will be able to get rid of 5 lakh metric tonnes of garbage that has accumulated at Dadumajra.

After a delay of four years, the decks were finally cleared for major projects under the Smart City Mission as the 11th meeting of the board of directors of Chandigarh Smart City Limited was held here under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Manoj Kumar Parida.

The first project to finally see light of day will be the ‘Mining of legacy waste’ — the clearing the mountain of trash at the dumping ground. This will be done at a cost of Rs 34 crore against the estimated Rs 40 crore. Work will begin next month.

The Board has accorded sanction to assign the work to a Nagpur based company — M/s SMS Limited. This work will be completed in 18 months. The waste dump will be cleared in a “scientific and hygienic manner”. This will be a huge relief for residents in the vicinity, who have been facing issues due to the foul smell and leachate oozing from the dump.

The Chandigarh administration has consulted neighbouring states and chalked out a possibility of whether they could shift the dumping site. However, none approved, after which they floated a tender for legacy mining.

Chandigarh generates around 450 metric tonnes of waste daily. As the civic body is at loggerheads with the garbage processing plant saying that complete processing of waste is not being carried out, the municipal corporation plans to move the National Green Tribunal against the company managing the processing plant. The civic body wants to ensure 100 per cent processing of waste by the plant.

How mining of legacy waste will be done

The dumping ground is spread across 10 acres. According to the Chief Executive Officer of Chandigarh Smart City Limited K K Yadav, the company concerned will first dig up the site from one side.

“There will be different sizes of trommels which will segregate different types of waste. From that — the C and D waste will go to the civic body’s C and D plant, plastic and others will be converted into RDF, biodegradable waste will be converted into compost etc. The area will be 100 per cent cleared of the waste,” the CEO said.

Other projects

In yet another project that has been cleared now, Chandigarh residents will be able to access various municipal services such as issuing of birth and death certificates, payment of property taxes, electricity-water bill payment, approval of building plans etc. through a mobile application as well as through a web portal. Officials said that in all, 28 services including the Online Building Plan Approval System will be implemented under this project. This work is to be completed in 12 months. It has been awarded to M/s Pricewater House Cooper Private Limited and they will be doing it at a total cost of Rs 11.50 crore.

Within six months, 90 classrooms of government schools located in Sectors 22, 35 and 43 will be provided with interactive boards, projectors, smart class room lighting, fire alarms etc. and updated study material. The work of upgrading to smart classrooms will be completed at the cost of Rs 4.80 crore and related civil infrastructure of the school building will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 53 lakh under the Smart City Mission.

The board also cleared the Underground Utility Mapping in Chandigarh. The work will be carried out at a cost of Rs crore, within 6 months. All underground utilities viz water supply pipelines, sewage network, OFC network etc. will be mapped using latest GPR technologies which will be helpful in any future planning of the city as the exact location of the utility services will be known for preparing, designing etc.

Apart from this, the Board of Directors of CSCL have cleared the project of ‘Implementation of SCADA System for Recycled Water Distribution Network’.

A draft DPR of 24×7 water supply approved is to be sent to the GOI for financing by a French company. The board has also cleared the draft DPR of 24×7 water supply (pan city) costing Rs 440 crore.

The same has been submitted to the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) for financing from the French development agency AFD (Agence Francaise de Development). By implementing this project, residents will get clean and continuous water supply without any drop in pressure. On a pilot basis, this will be first carried out in Manimajra.

Battery operated cars

As many as 10 battery-operated cars are being purchased for people to commute from the multi-level parking in Sector 17 to Neelam plaza. The sole multi-level parking lot is lying almost unused as people say that they can’t walk the distance to the plaza as the multi-level is far. Hence people prefer to park at the surface parking.

In the first phase, the battery-operated vehicles will ferry people from the multi-level parking to Neelam Plaza and thereafter, on the basis of demand, more will be purchased.