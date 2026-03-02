Rs 34.80 lakh defrauded in the name of Australia work visa; consultancy owner, manager and associate booked

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A case of alleged fraud amounting to Rs 34.80 lakh in the name of arranging an Australia work visa has surfaced in Mohali.
The Phase 11 police registered a case against the owner, a manager, and an associate of Sign Visa Consultant, operating from Unit No. 709, CP-67 Mall, Sector 67.
Complainant Harkirat Singh, a resident of Tarkhanawali village, Gurdaspur district, stated in his complaint to the SSP that he wanted to migrate to Australia. After seeing an advertisement on social media, he contacted the consultancy. The firm’s owner Karandeep Singh, along with Amandeep Singh and employee Kamal, allegedly assured him that the visa would be processed within 10–15 days, quoting an expense of Rs 10 lakh per person.
According to the complainant, he paid a total of Rs 34.80 lakh through bank transfers and cash on behalf of himself, his brother, and friends. He alleged that the company provided visa copies and flight tickets, but upon verification, the visas were found to be fake. The documents were reportedly declared forged at the Delhi airport as well.
Later, the accused allegedly issued five cheques for Rs 25 lakh, but the amount was never returned.
After the DSP (Headquarters) confirmed fraud in the inquiry report, the SSP ordered registration of the case. Police have booked the accused under sections 316(2), 318(4), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act. A previous fraud case has already been registered against the said company.
The investigation has been assigned to ASI Sasveer Kumar, and police are gathering details of other potential victims.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram