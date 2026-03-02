Rs 34.80 lakh defrauded in the name of Australia work visa; consultancy owner, manager and associate booked

A case of alleged fraud amounting to Rs 34.80 lakh in the name of arranging an Australia work visa has surfaced in Mohali.

The Phase 11 police registered a case against the owner, a manager, and an associate of Sign Visa Consultant, operating from Unit No. 709, CP-67 Mall, Sector 67.

Complainant Harkirat Singh, a resident of Tarkhanawali village, Gurdaspur district, stated in his complaint to the SSP that he wanted to migrate to Australia. After seeing an advertisement on social media, he contacted the consultancy. The firm’s owner Karandeep Singh, along with Amandeep Singh and employee Kamal, allegedly assured him that the visa would be processed within 10–15 days, quoting an expense of Rs 10 lakh per person.