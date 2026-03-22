Rs 3.91 crore mechanical sweeping proposal for Mohali’s internal ‘C’ roads returns, faces opposition

The controversial proposal for mechanical sweeping of Mohali’s internal ‘C’ roads has once again been tabled for discussion in the Municipal Corporation’s House meeting scheduled for March 24. The same proposal had earlier been unanimously rejected by councillors, raising fresh questions over its reintroduction and the administrative process.

According to information, the proposal originated after a review meeting held by the Local Government Department in Sector 35, Chandigarh, where directions were issued to implement mechanical sweeping of ‘C’ roads in major cities across Punjab.

• Total length of ‘C’ roads: 303.44 km

• Initial proposal (both sides cleaning): 606.88 km coverage

• Daily cleaning target (earlier): 101.15 km

• Estimated cost for 3 years (initial): ₹8.21 crore

Subsequently, during technical evaluation by the Committee of Chief Engineers, the proposal was revised. The estimated cost was reduced to ₹3,91,84,380, and approval was granted for cleaning only one side of the roads instead of both.

A similar agenda item (No. 366 dated 22.08.2025) was earlier placed before the House but was rejected. The councillors had argued that when mechanical sweeping on ‘B’ roads itself failed to deliver results, its implementation on narrower internal ‘C’ roads was impractical.

Despite this, the Sanitation Branch has once again forwarded the proposal for reconsideration, citing deteriorating conditions of ‘C’ roads due to a shortage of manpower and machinery.

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Mayor not in favour

Sharp reactions have emerged within the Municipal Corporation. Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti stated that the proposal “does not align with ground realities and is not practically feasible”. He added that if machines cannot operate effectively on ‘B’ roads due to space constraints, implementing them on ‘C’ roads appears unrealistic.

Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi also questioned the move, saying that parked vehicles already hinder mechanical sweeping on ‘B’ roads, making its execution on narrower ‘C’ roads even more difficult.

Former Deputy Mayor Manjit Singh Sethi termed the repeated introduction of the proposal indicative of “administrative pressure”. He remarked that bringing back a proposal that has already been unanimously rejected is “hard to justify,” and emphasised that pressing issues like garbage management and dumping require immediate attention instead of “unviable experiments”.

All eyes are now on the March 24 House meeting, where debate and opposition on the issue are expected once again.