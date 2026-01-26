‘Rs 3.53 lakh per capita income and 3.7% GDP share’: CM Saini highlights Haryana’s achievements at Republic Day event

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
While addressing a district-level Republic Day event in Gurgaon on Monday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted Haryana’s achievements in economic growth and development. With a per capita income of Rs 3.53 lakh, Haryana ranks first among the major states of the country, he said.
Despite accounting for only 1.34 per cent of India’s geographical area and 2.09 per cent of its population, Haryana contributes 3.7 per cent to gross domestic product (GDP), the chief minister said. The state also leads in per capita GST collection and has been placed in the top achievers category in the State Ease of Doing Business rankings. It ranks second nationally and first in North India for providing superior logistics facilities to industries, and has consistently emerged as the leading state in winning medals at the Olympics and other international sporting events.
Saini said his Government’s incentive schemes had made Haryana the preferred destination for investors from both India and abroad. Over the past eleven years, 12.92 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises have been established in the state, generating employment for nearly 49 lakh people. He underlined that industries form the backbone of the economy and are a major source of jobs, which is why the Government has strengthened the ease of doing business by removing outdated rules and simplifying procedures. More than 150 services are available online for investors, with approvals ensured within 12 days, he noted.
Saini further said that industrial development is being promoted across the state to achieve regional balance. Maruti Suzuki’s largest plant is coming up at IMT Kharkhoda, accompanied by a Suzuki motorcycle plant and an alloy wheel plant of the Uno Minda Group, he added.
Gurgaon has established itself as a global hub for IT and startups, with a township being developed over 1,000 acres under the Global City Project, the chief minister said. Logistics hubs in Narnaul, a manufacturing cluster in Hisar, and an electronics park in Sohna are being set up, he added.
On the employment front, the chief minister said that 24,000 people were given government jobs on October 17, 2024. In the past year alone, 34,000 people were employed, while over the past 11 years, the figure had reached 1.80 lakh.
According to Saini, the Government has not confined itself to government jobs but has also worked to ensure job security by enacting a law to safeguard the future of people employed under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. To make employment more skill-oriented, 1.14 lakh people have been trained. Additionally, to curb the menace of illegal immigration through the “dunki route,” a law was enacted to take strict action against illegal and fraudulent travel agents.
