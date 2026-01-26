‘Rs 3.53 lakh per capita income and 3.7% GDP share’: CM Saini highlights Haryana’s achievements at Republic Day event

While addressing a district-level Republic Day event in Gurgaon on Monday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted Haryana’s achievements in economic growth and development. With a per capita income of Rs 3.53 lakh, Haryana ranks first among the major states of the country, he said.

Despite accounting for only 1.34 per cent of India’s geographical area and 2.09 per cent of its population, Haryana contributes 3.7 per cent to gross domestic product (GDP), the chief minister said. The state also leads in per capita GST collection and has been placed in the top achievers category in the State Ease of Doing Business rankings. It ranks second nationally and first in North India for providing superior logistics facilities to industries, and has consistently emerged as the leading state in winning medals at the Olympics and other international sporting events.