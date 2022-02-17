Rs 26.23 lakh to be spent on refreshments, tents at UT Rose Festival

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will be spending a whopping Rs 26.23 lakh just on the tents, furniture and refreshments for the Rose Festival. The festival will be held from February 25 to 27. Earlier, the House had approved funds subject to Covid situation, and whether the festival could be held or not.

A tender for “providing and fixing tents/furniture and refreshments for school children” has been floated by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Even as in the previous House meetings, the issue of getting sponsors was discussed several times to avoid spending funds, it never got materialised. This time, for the Rose Festival, funds of Rs 87 lakh have been allocated, which has been an all time high allocation.

Last time, the General House and Chandigarh MC had decided to celebrate the 49th Rose Festival in a symbolic way, which was dedicated to Corona warriors. In just three years’ time, the expenditure incurred has almost doubled. In 2017, the corporation showed an expenditure of Rs 49 lakh which was Rs 55 lakh in 2018. In February 2019, the expenditure was shown to be Rs 75.59 lakh and now it will cost Rs 87 lakh.

A lavish affair

The Rose Festival seems to have become a lavish fest for the Municipal Corporation in the past few years. Despite the fact that sponsors can be arranged for various works, MC intends to spend hefty amounts on them. In the digital age, at a time when invites are sent through WhatsApp and entry forms can be downloaded, the MC proposed to spend Rs 3.80 lakh on entry forms, booklets of rules and regulations, pamphlets, brochures placard for flowers display arrangements invitations cards badges/lapel pins, prize folders, parking passes and other stationery items for various events, etc.

Even as there is no requirement for a media centre, Rs 1 lakh has been allocated for it. This apart, a tender for fixing of machhans (watch towers) for security purposes and the barricading of boundary wall with nylon rope has been floated for Rs 3.27 lakh. Decoration of the entry-exit gates and stage along with bouquets and rose buds will alone cost Rs 5.15 lakh, while videography and photography arrangement for covering the event will cost Rs 84,000.

The prizes/mementos and gifts/toys to the participants, chief guests, chairman and sub committee members will cost Rs 3.50 lakh. The MC stated that the boarding, lodging, refreshment, arrangement and stay of NZCC folk dance participants will cost them Rs 2.10 lakh. The civic body also stated that there is a requirement of funds of Rs 1.80 lakh for competition of best neighbourhood parks in various sectors/parks in the societies maintained by the Residents Welfare Association.