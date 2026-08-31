Rs 200 crore Punjab land ‘scam’: 2 IAS officers now central to ED probe

The Enforcement Directorate is now expected to issue a fresh date for ex-Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma's appearance.

Two senior Punjab IAS officers — former chief secretary Anurag Verma and Kanwal Preet Brar — are now central to the Enforcement Directorate’s probe into an alleged scam worth Rs 200 crore in the Suntec City and Altus Space Builders projects.

The central agency is examining administrative decisions and official records handled during their respective tenures.

As part of the investigation, ED had summoned Verma, but he skipped the first summons Monday. The agency is now expected to issue a fresh date for his appearance.

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Brar, meanwhile, has already been questioned twice in connection with the probe.

What is the ED seeking from the officers?