Rs 2-crore extortion call from foreign numbers: Sohana police registers FIR

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Following a recent case in which international singer B Prak and Akali Dal Mohali in-charge Parvinder Singh Sohana received threat calls, another alarming incident has surfaced, underlining the growing menace of extortion in the city.
In the latest case, a Sector 79 resident has alleged that he received death threats and an extortion demand of Rs 2 crore through WhatsApp calls originating from foreign numbers. Acting promptly on the complaint, the Sohana police has registered a case against unidentified persons.
According to details, Prakash Thakur, a resident of house no. 1545, Sector 79, Mohali, lodged a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). He stated that on January 5, 2026, he received multiple threatening WhatsApp calls from international numbers. The callers allegedly used abusive language and demanded Rs 2 crore, warning that failure to pay would result in harm to him and his family.
The complainant said the threatening calls were received at approximately 5:42 pm and 5:59 pm. He added that the repeated threats have left his family under severe mental stress and fear. The victim has submitted call recordings and call logs to the police as evidence.
Taking cognisance of the complaint, ASI Prashant Sharma of Sohana police station, during preliminary inquiry, termed the incident a serious offence. Accordingly, a case has been registered against unknown persons under sections 308(4) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police officials confirmed that the FIR has been registered, and copies have been forwarded to the area magistrate and senior police officers. The Mohali Control Room has also been informed. “A technical investigation is underway to trace the callers’ location and establish their identity,” the police said.
The incident has once again brought focus on the increasing use of international numbers for extortion threats, raising concerns over the rise of cyber-enabled crimes in the region.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Akshay Kumar misses his daily workout at the beach, a simple habit that regulated his nervous system and anchored his identity. According to psychotherapist Delnna Rrajesh, people miss simple pleasures because they provide emotional neutrality and allow the body to be in charge, creating a sense of continuity of identity.