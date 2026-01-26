Rs 2-crore extortion call from foreign numbers: Sohana police registers FIR

A Mohali resident has reported receiving death threats and a ₹2 crore extortion demand via WhatsApp calls from foreign numbers; police have registered a case and launched a probe. (File Photo)

Following a recent case in which international singer B Prak and Akali Dal Mohali in-charge Parvinder Singh Sohana received threat calls, another alarming incident has surfaced, underlining the growing menace of extortion in the city.

In the latest case, a Sector 79 resident has alleged that he received death threats and an extortion demand of Rs 2 crore through WhatsApp calls originating from foreign numbers. Acting promptly on the complaint, the Sohana police has registered a case against unidentified persons.

According to details, Prakash Thakur, a resident of house no. 1545, Sector 79, Mohali, lodged a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). He stated that on January 5, 2026, he received multiple threatening WhatsApp calls from international numbers. The callers allegedly used abusive language and demanded Rs 2 crore, warning that failure to pay would result in harm to him and his family.