Rs 1k each to over 27 lakh social security pension beneficiaries

IN a counter to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s promise to give Rs 1,000 per month to all women in the state, the Punjab Cabinet Wednesday decided to dole out a one-time grant of Rs 1,000 each to 27.71 lakh beneficiaries of social security pension.

This would be over and above the monthly pension/financial assistance of Rs 1,500 being given to old/widow, destitute women, dependent children and disabled persons. The grant, said a government statement, is being given to help these beneficiaries mitigate their hardships amid Covid-19 pandemic.

This financial assistance would be credited directly into their bank accounts of beneficiaries. This one-time grant would cost the state exchequer around Rs 277.13 crore.

`3,000 FOR LABOURERS

The Cabinet approved the release and disbursement of Rs 3,000 for construction worker registered with the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (BOCW) as an interim financial relief.

`25 CR TO DERA BALLAN panel

The Cabinet also gave approval to release Rs 25 crore to ‘Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayayn Centre Committee, Dera Sachkhand Ballan’, already allocated by the Planning department under Punjab Nirman Programme on December 31 last year.

The Chief Minister had announced this grant recently.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the outline of the proposed Punjab State Welfare and Development of Scheduled Castes (Planning, Earmarking and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Sub-Allocation Ordinance, 2022.

The new law will be instrumental in ensuring transparency and accountability at all levels in the implementation of Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and there will also be a provision of incentives for commendable performance. Moreover, the departments implementing the SCSP will become liable to implement SCSP in true spirit to the benefit of all stakeholders i.e. the entire SC population of the state.

The Cabinet also authorised the Chief Minister to approve the draft ordinance as prepared and vetted by Legal Remembrancer (LR) without having to place it again before the Council of Ministers.