Rs 150-crore fraud: Kotak Mahindra Bank deputy V-P Pushpender Singh surrenders in Panchkula case

In a major turn in the Rs 150‑crore bank fraud case, Kotak Mahindra Bank Deputy Vice‑President Pushpender Singh surrendered before the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau and Anti‑Corruption Bureau on Wednesday, an official said.

The official said the bureau would interrogate Pushpender Singh before taking further action in the case.

Pushpender Singh’s name surfaced in the fraud nearly a week earlier, after an FIR was registered on March 24 against unnamed bank officials based on discrepancies that the Panchkula Municipal Corporation reported in its fixed deposit receipts.

Investigators have arrested five people, including relationship manager Dalip Kumar Raghav, who they allege “sent misleading and false reports regarding the FDs to Municipal Corporation Panchkula, resulting in serious discrepancies in the records”.