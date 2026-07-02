Rs 1,400 crore, 36 lakh beneficiaries: Bhagwant Mann launches Rs 1,000/month aid for women

To ensure that the scheme was rolled out without a glitch, officials from the Social Security, Finance and Good Governance and Information Technology departments worked through Tuesday night to synchronise the transfer of funds so that women would receive SMS alerts from their banks while the Chief Minister was addressing the launch event from Dhuri

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
5 min readChandigarhUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 04:00 AM IST
Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, aid for women, Punjab women financial aid, Punjab financial aid for women, Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Indian express news, current affairsMann said beneficiaries above 18 years of age would receive the 'Satkar Rashi' directly into their bank accounts and that women already receiving social security pensions would also be eligible.
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday rolled out its much-awaited flagship monthly financial assistance scheme for women — the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojna — as multiple government departments and banks, in a coordinated exercise, ensured that the first instalment reached nearly 36 lakh beneficiaries’ accounts without a glitch. Calling the day “historic”, Mann said the scheme will pave the way for women empowerment.

“Women deserve the highest respect because they are the source of life itself. Strengthening women’s financial autonomy is essential for improving household welfare, promoting gender equity and enhancing women’s participation in social and economic decision-making,” he said, adding that although the financial assistance may not make women rich, it would certainly provide them with dignity and self-respect.

“This is an ambitious scheme and we have launched it with complete planning to ensure that it continues permanently,” he said.

To ensure that the scheme was rolled out without a glitch, officials from the Social Security, Finance and Good Governance and Information Technology departments worked through Tuesday night to synchronise the transfer of funds so that women would receive SMS alerts from their banks while the Chief Minister was addressing the launch event from Dhuri, sources said.

“It was planned in such a way that as and when the Chief Minister started speaking, the money would start getting credited into the beneficiaries’ accounts,” a senior official said. Around 1,500 women invited to the launch function reportedly received bank messages during the event itself.

The Department of Good Governance and Information Technology developed dedicated software over the past month to facilitate the rollout. The beneficiary database maintained by the Social Security department was uploaded onto the platform before payments were processed through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

The government released three monthly instalments together. Women belonging to the general category received Rs 3,000, while Scheduled Caste women received Rs 4,500 in their bank accounts. Under the scheme, general category women are entitled to Rs 1,000 per month and Scheduled Caste women Rs 1,500 per month.

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The Finance Department had transferred around Rs 1,500 crore to the Social Security department, the nodal agency implementing the scheme, two days ago. According to sources, about Rs 1,400 crore was credited on Wednesday to nearly 36 lakh women. The cash-strapped government arranged the funds by borrowing Rs 1,000 crore from the market, while the remaining Rs 500 crore was mobilised from GMADA funds and labour welfare cess.

Mann said beneficiaries above 18 years of age would receive the ‘Satkar Rashi’ directly into their bank accounts and that women already receiving social security pensions would also be eligible. According to him, nearly 97 per cent of Punjab’s women are expected to benefit, with Rs 9,300 crore earmarked in the state Budget for the scheme.

Taking a swipe at Opposition parties, Mann said they had repeatedly questioned the government’s promise to implement the scheme. “Now their mouths will be shut,” he said.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who attended the launch along with Cabinet minister Aman Arora, said the implementation of the scheme demonstrated that the party honoured every promise made to the people.

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Government sources said the elaborate coordination behind the launch was intended to maximise the impact of one of the AAP government’s biggest welfare initiatives ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. They said the timing assumes political significance as the government seeks to regain the narrative after recent political challenges, including the Akal Takht’s censure of the Chief Minister over a controversial video. Officials also pointed to Mann’s decision to launch the scheme from his own constituency as politically significant.

Alongside the fund transfer, the government also undertook an extensive publicity exercise by sending a bulk SMS to mobile phone users across the Punjab telecom circle informing them that the three-month instalment under the scheme had been sanctioned and would be credited within 24 hours.

The messages, however, were not limited to beneficiaries. Men, Punjab government employees and journalists posted in Chandigarh also received the alerts if their mobile numbers were registered in the Punjab telecom circle.

Sources said the bulk messaging campaign was undertaken by the state’s Information and Public Relations Department as part of the government’s outreach strategy surrounding the launch.

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Women aged 18 years and above who are registered as voters in Punjab and possess Aadhaar reflecting Punjab residency along with a valid voter identity card are eligible under the scheme. Regular and retired government employees, elected MPs and MLAs, ministers and the spouses of serving ministers, MPs and MLAs are among those excluded from its ambit.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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