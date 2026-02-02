Rs 14.4L-fake online trading scam: Chandigarh Cyber police arrests 2

Two men were arrested by Chandigarh Cyber Crime Police for allegedly running a fake online trading scam that cheated a city resident of ₹14.4 lakh. (Source: Pixabay)

The Chandigarh Cyber Crime Police has arrested two men in connection with a fake online trading scam in which a city resident was allegedly cheated of Rs 14.4 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vivek (32), a resident of Vikas Nagar, Mohali, and Rishab Gandhi (25) of Dhakoli, Punjab.

Police said the case was registered on the complaint of Sunny Kumar, a Manimajra resident, who alleged that he was lured into an online investment scheme through an advertisement on YouTube promising high returns.

After clicking the link, he was contacted on WhatsApp and asked to download a trading application named “ADVPMA”, Sunny said.