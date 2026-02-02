Rs 14.4L-fake online trading scam: Chandigarh Cyber police arrests 2

The arrested accused have been identified as Vivek (32), a resident of Vikas Nagar, Mohali, and Rishab Gandhi (25) of Dhakoli, Punjab.

Two men were arrested by Chandigarh Cyber Crime Police for allegedly running a fake online trading scam that cheated a city resident of ₹14.4 lakh.
The Chandigarh Cyber Crime Police has arrested two men in connection with a fake online trading scam in which a city resident was allegedly cheated of Rs 14.4 lakh.

Police said the case was registered on the complaint of Sunny Kumar, a Manimajra resident, who alleged that he was lured into an online investment scheme through an advertisement on YouTube promising high returns.

After clicking the link, he was contacted on WhatsApp and asked to download a trading application named “ADVPMA”, Sunny said.

Police said the application displayed fictitious profits, following which the complainant was persuaded to transfer money in multiple instalments.

Between December 25, 2025, and January 5, 2026, he transferred a total of Rs 14.40 lakh through NEFT and IMPS from his HDFC and SBI bank accounts. When he later attempted to withdraw the amount, the fraudsters stopped responding, the complainant said.

During the investigation, an analysis of call detail records, customer application forms and KYC documents revealed that Rs 1.60 lakh was transferred on January 2, 2026, to an Axis Bank account in the name of Prime Enterprises — a proprietorship linked to Vivek.

Subsequent raids were conducted in Sector 56, Chandigarh, and Peer Muchhalla in Dhakoli, leading to the arrest of both accused. Police said the duo admitted to providing bank accounts in various cyber frauds, including investment scams, digital arrest frauds and work-from-home scams, in exchange for commission.

Vivek reportedly told police that he had handed over his bank account kit to associates for monetary gain.

Rishab Gandhi allegedly facilitated the arrangement of bank accounts for fraudsters operating from Delhi and Noida.

Police said further investigation is underway and more arrests are likely.

