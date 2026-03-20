Rs 1,118-crore Takht Damdama Sahib rail link gets Centre’s nod, Minister Bittu takes swipe at Akalis, Congress, AAP for delay

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo constituency of Punjab’s Bathinda district — one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism — will finally be connected through a dedicated rail link, with the Centre announcing a project worth Rs 1,118 crore on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Ravneet Singh Bittu made the announcement at Bathinda railway station, stating that the proposal had remained pending since 2013-14 but has now received approval from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the project would ensure rail connectivity to all five Sikh Takhts, adding that the Prime Minister “has a special place for Punjab in his heart.”

Bittu noted that the other four Takhts — Sri Akal Takht Sahib (Amritsar), Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib (Anandpur Sahib), Takht Sri Patna Sahib( Patna), and Takht Sri Hazur Sahib (Nanded)— are already connected by rail. He questioned why the Talwandi Sabo link was ignored for years.

Detailing the project, he said the proposed 42-km rail line from Bathinda to Talwandi Sabo and thereafter to Ram Mandi will require the acquisition of 192.40 hectares of land, including 151.12 hectares in Bathinda district and 40.18 hectares in Mansa district. The project is expected to involve the construction of 52 railway underbridges, 45 minor bridges, and two major bridges, with no level crossings along the route. The alignment will connect Rama Mandi in Bathinda district to Talwandi Sabo, covering stations such as Rama Mandi, Laleana, Talwandi Sabo, Jaga Ram Tirath, Kamalu, Sada Singh Wala, etc.

Calling it a long-pending demand of pilgrims, Bittu said, “I appeal to all political parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and even farmer unions, to support the land acquisition process. Over Rs 300 crore would be paid for land, and I assure that compensation concerns, if any, of farmers could be addressed through dialogue, stressing that “there is no shortage of funds” and the project should not be delayed.”

Bittu takes a swipe at Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal

However, the announcement also triggered sharp political remarks. Bittu took a swipe at sitting Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, questioning why she did not pursue the project earlier, despite being in Parliament since 2009 and serving as the union minister during the NDA Government from 2014 to 2020.

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“Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had raised this issue in parliament recently, but wonder why she was not active during her previous terms,” he said.

He also criticised successive state governments — first the SAD-BJP and later the Congress government and AAP government — for failing to move beyond paperwork, alleging they kept “playing chithi-chithi” without executing the project. He further claimed that the current AAP Government has not taken up the issue strongly.

Referring to the project’s history, Bittu said the proposal was first raised in 2013-14 when the then Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal wrote to then Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal. While a Rs 230-crore project had been sanctioned on paper later, it failed to take off due to issues related to land transfer.

He added that he personally raised the matter with the Prime Minister, who approved it promptly, even though the Railways generally assesses projects on profitability. “Some projects are for the Guru as well,” he remarked, expressing hope that the work would be completed soon.

Other railway projects in Punjab

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The minister also highlighted other ongoing railway projects in Punjab, including the Rajpura–Chandigarh rail link, the Amritsar–Patti line, and the Beas–Qadian rail link, all announced in the current financial year. He contrasted this with the Rs 300 crore allocation for the Railways by the Punjab Government in its recent budget, stating that the Centre alone has announced a project worth Rs 1,118 crore.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Bittu for fulfilling a decades-old demand. He also congratulated the people of Punjab on the new connectivity to the sacred Takht.

Senior BJP leaders, including Bathinda urban president Sarup Chand Singla and rural president Gurdeep Singh Maluka, Vinod Bhatia, Divisional Railways Manager, Ambala division, and many others, were present during the announcement.

Historical importance

Talwandi Sabo, located about 28 km from Bathinda city, holds deep religious and historical significance in Sikhism. The place derives its name ‘Damdama’, meaning a place of rest, as Guru Gobind Singh stayed here after a series of battles with the Mughals.

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It was here in 1705 that Guru Gobind Singh prepared the final recension of the Sikh holy scripture, Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The site is also known as ‘Guru Ki Kashi’, a name given by Guru Tegh Bahadur, reflecting its importance as a centre of learning.

The town had earlier been visited by Guru Nanak Dev during his travels, followed by Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh. Several historical weapons associated with Guru Gobind Singh are preserved at Takht Damdama Sahib.m