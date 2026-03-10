Rs 1,000 scheme for women: Opp frustrated, knows AAP returning to power in 2027, says Mann

The opposition parties are frustrated at the announcement of Rs 1,000 per month financial assistance for women and it reflects their fear of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returning to power in Punjab in 2027, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday said.

Winding up the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Vidhan Sabha, Mann alleged that while the Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP and Congress repeatedly betrayed the public by reneging on their election promises, the AAP government treated its manifesto as a “sacred commitment” and fulfilled every guarantee in just four years.

Mann said there was a time when no one even read election manifestos because traditional parties released them merely as a formality a few days before elections.

“Traditional parties used to fill the manifestos with discussions on religion and caste, but AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal made a historic initiative by placing quality health and education for the common people at the centre of the manifesto,” Mann said.

Before announcing the Mukh Mantri Mavaan Dhian Yojna, the AAP government had already fulfilled other promises including free electricity, free bus travel for women, and free treatment with up to Rs 10 lakh health insurance. He also claimed thatn 63,943 youths have been recruited in four years.

Under the Mukh Mantri Mavaan Dhian Yojna, women aged above 18 from the general category will receive Rs 1,000 per month, while women from the Scheduled Caste category will receive Rs 1,500 per month as financial assistance. ”

For ordinary people, especially the poor, Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500 is a significant amount. This amount is a mark of respect for mothers and daughters, and the smile on women’s faces due to this scheme gives me great satisfaction,” he said, adding registration for the scheme will begin on April 13, he said.

Mann further said that under the Meri Rasoi scheme, 40 lakh families will receive sugar, pulses, mustard oil and salt in their ration, and a budget of Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for this scheme.

The CM made the remarks when Congress members were not present in the House. The Congress had earlier staged a walkout to protest against Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for not allowing a Zero Hour during the session.

Continuing to highlight his government’s achievements, Mann said people’s trust in 881 ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ continues to grow, and the number of OPD visits has crossed a record 5 crore. He reminded the House about the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’ which offers cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family. “Around 900 government and private hospitals have been empanelled under this scheme. Even in developed countries like Canada, people have to pay insurance premiums for healthcare, but in Punjab, treatment is being provided free of cost,” he said.

The chief minister said medical colleges will be set up in Lehragaga, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala to provide quality health services to people. He said that since 2022, as many as 934 doctors had been recruited for government hospitals.

Highlighting road safety initiatives, he spoke about the Sadak Surakhya Force and said reduction in accident deaths in Punjab had even been cited in the Lok Sabha by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Mann further said that farmers in Punjab are now receiving uninterrupted daytime electricity supply for irrigation.

Comparing the arrangement to the timings of government offices from 9 am to 5 pm, he said providing power to tubewells during the day was not even an election promise but the AAP government implemented it after coming to power.

“I wondered why farmers had to irrigate their fields at night. We made a change. It was the same grids and the same infrastructure — the difference was intent. When you have the intent, everything falls into place,” Mann said.

He also announced plans to strengthen the power infrastructure by laying underground electricity cables in cities to prevent outages caused by storms. The project is expected to cost around Rs 5,000 crore.

Mann said compensation was provided for crop, livestock, and houses damaged in the last year’s floods. He said that under his government’s ‘Jis Da Khet, Us Di Ret’ scheme, flood-affected farmers were provided 84,889 quintals of wheat seed worth Rs 33.96 crore for free. The state government. He said, is offering the highest assured price for sugarcane.

Targeting the Shiromani Akali Dal, Mann said his government had taken steps to respect religious sentiments, including making vehicles carrying the Guru Granth Sahib tax-free.

Mann said people gave five opportunities to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, the father of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, but instead of developing Punjab, the family focused only on itself. “People are well aware of their dubious character and will never forgive them for the sins against Punjab and its people,” he said.

his government’s commitment to public welfare and development, Mann said the Punjab government would continue to work with dedication and honesty to build a prosperous and ‘Rangla Punjab’.