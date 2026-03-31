Rs 10 crore civic push in Chandigarh: Paver blocks relaying, drainage upgrade, sewer strengthening approved

Works to repair paver blocks around parks in Sector 20-B (Rs 43.58 lakh), Sector 20-C (Rs 49.78 lakh) and Sector 35 (Rs 49.88 lakh) also form a key part of the plan.

With a focus on relaying of paver blocks, improving drainage and sewerage, and strengthening sewage lines in villages, the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh, on Monday approved development works worth over Rs 10 crore across the city.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Saurabh Joshi and attended by MC Commissioner Amit Kumar, along with councillors and senior officials.

A major share of the approved projects pertains to road infrastructure and pavement improvement. The committee cleared the relaying of paver blocks on V-5 road in Sector 20-B (Rs 39.52 lakh), the repair and raising of pavement in Sector 45 (Rs 32.29 lakh), and kerb and channel works in Sectors 43 (Rs 25.89 lakh), 34 (Rs 40.55 lakh) and 35 (Rs 15.53 lakh). Repair of interlocking paver blocks along V-4 road in Sector 41 (Rs 26.55 lakh) and footpath repair on Dev Samaj College Road, Sector 45-B (Rs 12.91 lakh) were also approved.