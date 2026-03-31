Rs 10 crore civic push in Chandigarh: Paver blocks relaying, drainage upgrade, sewer strengthening approved

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With a focus on relaying of paver blocks, improving drainage and sewerage, and strengthening sewage lines in villages, the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh, on Monday approved development works worth over Rs 10 crore across the city.
The meeting was chaired by Mayor Saurabh Joshi and attended by MC Commissioner Amit Kumar, along with councillors and senior officials.
A major share of the approved projects pertains to road infrastructure and pavement improvement. The committee cleared the relaying of paver blocks on V-5 road in Sector 20-B (Rs 39.52 lakh), the repair and raising of pavement in Sector 45 (Rs 32.29 lakh), and kerb and channel works in Sectors 43 (Rs 25.89 lakh), 34 (Rs 40.55 lakh) and 35 (Rs 15.53 lakh). Repair of interlocking paver blocks along V-4 road in Sector 41 (Rs 26.55 lakh) and footpath repair on Dev Samaj College Road, Sector 45-B (Rs 12.91 lakh) were also approved.
Works to repair paver blocks around parks in Sector 20-B (Rs 43.58 lakh), Sector 20-C (Rs 49.78 lakh), and Sector 35 (Rs 49.88 lakh) also form a key part of the plan.
To improve drainage and sewerage infrastructure, the committee approved stormwater disposal works in Dhanas (Rs 39.02 lakh) and the strengthening of sewage lines in the village (Rs 34.52 lakh). An additional sewer line in Sector 19-D will be laid at a cost of Rs 29.60 lakh.
Market upgradation projects were cleared for Sector 37-D (Rs 47.17 lakh) and Sector 38-C&D (Rs 45.68 lakh), along with the construction of raised platforms in Sector 34-C (Rs 3.42 lakh). A model vending zone in Sector 37 will be developed at Rs 10.53 lakh, an MC official said.
Among other key works, installation of fountains in the Japanese Garden, Sector 31 (Rs 33.29 lakh), high mast lighting in Sector 15 green belts (Rs 21.54 lakh), and street and park lighting in Sectors 37, 38 and 44 (Rs 17.45 lakh and Rs 6.50 lakh) were approved. Road safety improvements, including installation of cat-eyes and median markings in Sectors 34, 35 and 43, will cost Rs 15.74 lakh.
Community infrastructure projects include renovation and soundproofing of a community centre in Mauli Jagran (Rs 31.23 lakh), construction of an open kitchen (Rs 13.14 lakh), and provision of furniture (Rs 2.66 lakh). A deep bore tubewell in Vikas Nagar (Rs 27.42 lakh) and stamped concrete work near a gurdwara in Khudda Ali Sher (Rs 47.26 lakh) were also approved, as per MC.
Civic body officials said the approved works are aimed at strengthening basic civic infrastructure, improving public amenities and enhancing the overall urban environment across Chandigarh.
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