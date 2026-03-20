Rs 1 crore LSD smuggling: 4 Himachal police personnel arrested for ‘aiding drug traffickers’

The two head constables and two constables intercepted an LSD consignment, but instead of taking legal action, they allegedly colluded with the accused.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readMar 20, 2026 02:24 PM IST
Four Himachal Pradesh police personnel have been arrested in the Shimla LSD smuggling case. (Express Photo)Four Himachal Pradesh police personnel have been arrested in the Shimla LSD smuggling case. (Express Photo)
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In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, the Shimla police have arrested four police personnel for their alleged involvement in an LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) smuggling racket.

The accused, who were posted with the Special Task Force (STF) wing in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, were produced before a local court and remanded to four-day police custody on Friday. They were identified as Head Constables Rajesh Kumar, 40, from Manali, and Sameer Kumar, 40, from Bhuntar, and Constables Nitesh Kumar, 46, from Bajaura, and Ashok Kumar, 42, from Kullu district.

Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, confirmed the arrests, stating that the policemen were arrested during an ongoing investigation into a drug peddling case in which three individuals, including a woman, had already been apprehended earlier.

According to the police, a case was initially registered at the New Shimla police station on March 10, when two accused—Sandeep Sharma from Moga district in Punjab and Priya Sharma from Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh—were arrested with 562 stamp-sized strips of LSD weighing 11.570 grams, worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market.

During the investigation, the police identified the alleged supplier as Naviel Harrison, a resident of Kozhikode in Kerala. Acting swiftly, a police team arrested him from Gurgaon on March 13.

Also Read | Over a year after Goa’s ‘biggest seizure of LSD blots’, ED raids across country in narcotics trafficking case

Further investigation allegedly revealed a nexus involving police personnel. It emerged that Sharma and Harrison trafficked the LSD consignment through the Kullu district. However, the four arrested policemen posted with the STF in Kullu allegedly intercepted the consignment. Instead of taking legal action, the accused police officials allegedly colluded with the accused and facilitated drug trafficking.

Following a detailed inquiry and based on the Shimla police’s recommendation, the additional director general of police, CID, suspended the accused personnel.
Based on digital, physical, and technical evidence establishing their suspected role, the Shimla police arrested the four accused on March 19.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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