scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Rs 1.47 cr ‘scam’ to pay for wedding of Charanjit Singh Channi’s son: Vigilance Bureau

The complainant claimed that the tourism department had spent Rs 1.47 crore on Daastan-e-Shahaadat programme, the bills of which were exorbitantly inflated to “adjust” the expense incurred during Channi’s son’s wedding.

Ex-CM Channi held the tourism portfolio at that time. (File)
Listen to this article
Rs 1.47 cr ‘scam’ to pay for wedding of Charanjit Singh Channi’s son: Vigilance Bureau
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday opened a probe in a complaint alleging that bills were inflated during the Daastan-e-Shahaadat programme (held in November 2021), and the additional Rs 1.47 crore hence collected was “adjusted” for the wedding of former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s son that was held in October.

One Rajbinder Singh, a resident of Bhagu village in Bathinda, had approached the Vigilance Bureau with a complaint against erstwhile chief general manager of state tourism department S K Chaddha, and executive engineer Prem Chand. Rajbinder, in his complaint, had requested a probe into the Daastan-e-Shahadat function “scam” held on November 19 last year at Chamkaur Sahib — a couple of months before the Assembly elections were held in the state.

The complainant claimed that the tourism department had spent Rs 1.47 crore on Daastan-e-Shahaadat programme, the bills of which were exorbitantly inflated to “adjust” the expense incurred during Channi’s son’s wedding.

Rajbinder alleged a cup of tea at the function cost “Rs 2,000, as against Rs 12 per cup fixed by the EC for 2022 Punjab elections”. He claimed that the “government money loot” was done “on the pretext of Daastan-e-Shahadat function to adjust expenses incurred during the wedding ceremony of former CM Channi’s son, which took place on October 10, 2021.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect
Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...

Ex-CM Channi held the tourism portfolio at that time. The complainant alleged that the tourism department floated four tenders, and awarded work worth Rs 1.47 core in “violation of the laid norms, on the same day”.

More from Chandigarh

Contacted by The Indian Express, both Chaddha and Channi denied the allegations. Chaddha said the tenders were floated with the “approval of competent authority”. Channi dubbed the allegations as a “witch hunt”. He said the Vigilance Bureau had been “directed by the AAP government to arrest him as soon as he is back from abroad”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 01:14 IST
Next Story

28 yrs after woman and her children are murdered, police make first arrest

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close