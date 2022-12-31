Rs 1.47 cr ‘scam’ to pay for wedding of Charanjit Singh Channi’s son: Vigilance Bureau

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday opened a probe in a complaint alleging that bills were inflated during the Daastan-e-Shahaadat programme (held in November 2021), and the additional Rs 1.47 crore hence collected was “adjusted” for the wedding of former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s son that was held in October.

One Rajbinder Singh, a resident of Bhagu village in Bathinda, had approached the Vigilance Bureau with a complaint against erstwhile chief general manager of state tourism department S K Chaddha, and executive engineer Prem Chand. Rajbinder, in his complaint, had requested a probe into the Daastan-e-Shahadat function “scam” held on November 19 last year at Chamkaur Sahib — a couple of months before the Assembly elections were held in the state.

The complainant claimed that the tourism department had spent Rs 1.47 crore on Daastan-e-Shahaadat programme, the bills of which were exorbitantly inflated to “adjust” the expense incurred during Channi’s son’s wedding.

Rajbinder alleged a cup of tea at the function cost “Rs 2,000, as against Rs 12 per cup fixed by the EC for 2022 Punjab elections”. He claimed that the “government money loot” was done “on the pretext of Daastan-e-Shahadat function to adjust expenses incurred during the wedding ceremony of former CM Channi’s son, which took place on October 10, 2021.”

Ex-CM Channi held the tourism portfolio at that time. The complainant alleged that the tourism department floated four tenders, and awarded work worth Rs 1.47 core in “violation of the laid norms, on the same day”.

Contacted by The Indian Express, both Chaddha and Channi denied the allegations. Chaddha said the tenders were floated with the “approval of competent authority”. Channi dubbed the allegations as a “witch hunt”. He said the Vigilance Bureau had been “directed by the AAP government to arrest him as soon as he is back from abroad”.