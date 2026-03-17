Rs 1.40 lakh crore debt looming, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu strips cabinet perks, defers 20% salary

The move assumes significance as the Sukhu-led government prepares to present its budget, with expectations of more cost-cutting measures and policy shifts in the coming days. (file)

A day ahead of its budget session, the cash-strapped Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday withdrew all ‘cabinet rank’ facilities accorded to chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and other functionaries of various boards, corporations, and commissions, as well as principal and political advisers to the chief minister. The government also decided to defer 20 per cent of their salaries and monthly emoluments till September 30, 2026.

The decision, conveyed through a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), comes into immediate effect. All administrative secretaries have been directed to ensure prompt implementation of the orders and to inform officials concerned under their jurisdiction.

As per the notification by Kulvinder Singh, Joint Secretary, GAD, the ‘cabinet rank’ status extended to several appointees—including chairmen, vice-chairmen, deputy chairmen of boards and corporations, and principal and political advisers—has been withdrawn forthwith as part of efforts to streamline administrative protocol and reduce expenditure.