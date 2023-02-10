Rs 1.20L average price of basic e-scooter which UT admin is pushing you to buy

The average price of a basic electric two-wheeler (scooter) is about Rs 1.20 lakh – something that the Chandigarh administration is pushing for and urging people to buy as it ceases the registration of fuel-based two-wheelers from February 10 onwards.

Stating that the achievable target under the new electric vehicle (EV) policy was over for this financial year, the registrations of non-electric two-wheelers have been stopped by the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) from February 10 onwards. They will now begin from April 1, 2023, according to the new target set within permissible limit, which means reduction in 70% of two-wheeler registrations from then.

While the dealers strongly opposed the move of Chandigarh administration stating they will meet the UT administrator as how would they pay salaries of their staff for this period, most of the people who buy two-wheelers stated that they are those whose salaries range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000, and buying the expensive e-two-wheelers seems like a distant dream.

Tejas Oberoi, whose family runs the Royal Enfield dealership since 1957 and started the same in Chandigarh in 1969, said that it is a premature decision which would not only affect the livelihood of many but also those who had booked the bike for weddings during the marriage season this month.

“We have a staff of 150 people. How would we pay their salaries when no-one would come to purchase the fuel-based vehicles. There are over 16 dealers in Chandigarh which have a staff of over 2,000 to 3,000 people, and this has affected the livelihood of everyone. How can the government force someone to buy such an expensive thing,” he said.

Oberoi also questioned if the “fire department of Chandigarh was well-equipped and trained to douse a fire in an electric vehicle.”

“You know people are even scared to park an electric vehicle thinking the battery may catch fire. Which country has made this mandatory that people should use only electric vehicles. They are literally forcing the consumer to buy electric vehicles. Moreover, which state in India has capped and ceased the registration of non-electric two-wheelers 100%. I want to ask the Chandigarh administration if its fire department is well-trained to douse an EV fire. There were weddings for which people had booked our bikes in January and now when we had to deliver them, they are asking what is the use,” he said.

Raising doubts about the infrastructure in Chandigarh, he said, “They can’t impose such a decision when they don’t have proper infrastructure. A person who starts from Panchkula will see his electric vehicle halting at Pinjore. Who will buy such an expensive vehicle that runs only for 60 km. The government needs to create the infrastructure and also ask the companies to get pocket-friendly EVs. Moreover, its own government vehicles should be switched to EVs first.”

Rajiv Kumar, who works at a mobile store at Sector 22 Chandigarh, said that “he doesn’t have sufficient funds to buy an electric two-wheeler” as his salary is not enough to even raise his family.

“I earn hardly Rs 10,000 and my wife stitches clothes. I seek help from my father to even raise my kids and the government wants me to buy an electric two-wheeler which is so expensive. If I was so capable of buying an automobile for myself which costs up to Rs 1.6 lakh, I would have rather gone in for a second-hand car,” he added.

One Meenu, who provides parlour services at home, said that her husband was to buy her a fuel-based scooty, but now his plan has gone awry.

2-wheeler registrations since 2018

As many as 28,053 fuel-based two-wheelers were registered in 2018 (and 29 electric two-wheelers), while in 2019 as many as 25,824 fuel-based two-wheelers were registered (and only18 EV two-wheelers).

In 2020 when Covid had struck, it saw minimum registrations – 14,958 fuel-based two-wheelers and 11 electric two-wheelers. There were 16,199 non-electric two-wheelers and 120 electric two-wheelers registered in 2021.

The number of electric two-wheelers rose to 795 in 2022 which saw around 20,802 fuel-based two-wheelers getting registered that year. Till date in 2023, as many as 1,698 non-electric two-wheelers have been registered and has already seen registrations of 134 electric two-wheelers, if one goes by the data with the RLA.

23 charging stations set up

Till date as many as 23 charging stations have been set up across various locations in Chandigarh of the 37 stations, the work order for which was given in the first phase. For remaining 44 charging stations, the work order has been allotted and the timeline to set up those has been fixed as May 15.

The Chandigarh administration has set itself a target of 100 charging stations for e-vehicles that are to be set up in a two-year span.

241 applied for subsidy post-September 2022

A total of 241 cases were received by the Department of Environment after September 2022 where people have applied for subsidy of which 66 were e-four-wheelers, 169 were e-two-wheelers and six were e-three-wheelers. The department has provided a collective incentive of Rs 1,64,81,127 of which Rs 48,00,063 was given as early bird incentive.

Debendra Dalai, Director of Department of Environment Chandigarh, while speaking to The Indian Express, said that subsidy and the early bird incentive has been released to 221 beneficiaries.

“In order to encourage people use the electric vehicles, the Chandigarh administration has asked the department to release the subsidy or the early bird incentive within 15 days of receiving the application. The incentive amounting to Rs 1,44,86,587 has been released to 221 beneficiaries of which 56 are of e-4W, 159 are e-2W and six are e-3W. The said amount also includes an early bird incentive of Rs 42,47,923,” he said.

Won’t take back decision: UT adviser

“We won’t take back our decision. These are our targets which we aim to achieve for the success of EV policy in Chandigarh. We will review our EV policy overall, but the capping of our targets will remain the same,” UT Adviser Dharam Pal said while speaking to The Indian Express.