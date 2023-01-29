RPG attack: Main accused had role in 3 killings dating back to 2019

DEEPAK RANGA, main accused arrested in the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack at Punjab Intelligence Building in Mohali, was involved in at least three killings dating back to 2019 in Chandigarh.

The killings of a muscleman-turned-property dealer, Rajveer alias Sonu Shah, and two B.Sc students — Vineet Kumar, Ajay Sharma — took place in September and December months of 2019 respectively.

Deepak Ranga, a resident of village Surakhpur in Jhajjar district in Haryana, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from UP’s Gorakhpur on January 26.

Sources said, “When the killing took place, Deepak Ranga was a member of Lawrence Bishnoi and Raju Basodi gang. Later, he shifted his alliances towards the gang of Pakistan based terrorist, Harvinder Singh Rinda, and Canada based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu aka Landa. We were having strong inputs, evidences and disclosure statements of earlier arrested associates of Deepak Ranga that he was involved in three murder cases in Chandigarh. NIA has also conveyed us about the involvement of Deepak Ranga in 2019 three killings “.

The investigation of three killings is with the crime branch of Chandigarh police. When contacted, SP (crime) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “Deepak Ranga was involved in at least three killings reported in Chandigarh. We will procure his police custody from the NIA for his interrogation in the murder cases. Why he shifted his base from Lawrence Bishnoi gang to terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda’s gang, will clear once we get Ranga’s police custody”.

The muscleman-turned-property dealer, Rajveer alias Sonu Shah was shot dead at his office in village Burail, Sector 45, on September 28, 2019. The two B.Sc final year students Vineet Kumar of Post Graduate Government College for Men, Sector 11, and Ajay Sharma of SD College, Sector 32, was shot dead with multiple bullets at their rented accommodation in Sector 15 on December 18, 2019.

At least four accused identified as Ankit Narwal, Sunil, alias Sillu Nandal, Vicky, alias Kalia and Amit were already arrested in the murders of B.Sc students. They were arrested in January, 2020. Crime branch had arrested at least six accused including Lawrence Bishnoi, Raju Basodi in connection of Sonu Shah’s murder in 2021. Deepak Ranga was absconding in both the cases.