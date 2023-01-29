scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

RPG attack: Main accused had role in 3 killings dating back to 2019

Deepak Ranga, a resident of village Surakhpur in Jhajjar district in Haryana, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from UP’s Gorakhpur on January 26.

The killings of a muscleman-turned-property dealer, Rajveer alias Sonu Shah, and two B.Sc students — Vineet Kumar, Ajay Sharma — took place in September and December months of 2019 respectively. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
RPG attack: Main accused had role in 3 killings dating back to 2019
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

DEEPAK RANGA, main accused arrested in the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack at Punjab Intelligence Building in Mohali, was involved in at least three killings dating back to 2019 in Chandigarh.

The killings of a muscleman-turned-property dealer, Rajveer alias Sonu Shah, and two B.Sc students — Vineet Kumar, Ajay Sharma — took place in September and December months of 2019 respectively.

Deepak Ranga, a resident of village Surakhpur in Jhajjar district in Haryana, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from UP’s Gorakhpur on January 26.

Sources said, “When the killing took place, Deepak Ranga was a member of Lawrence Bishnoi and Raju Basodi gang. Later, he shifted his alliances towards the gang of Pakistan based terrorist, Harvinder Singh Rinda, and Canada based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu aka Landa. We were having strong inputs, evidences and disclosure statements of earlier arrested associates of Deepak Ranga that he was involved in three murder cases in Chandigarh. NIA has also conveyed us about the involvement of Deepak Ranga in 2019 three killings “.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...

The investigation of three killings is with the crime branch of Chandigarh police. When contacted, SP (crime) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “Deepak Ranga was involved in at least three killings reported in Chandigarh. We will procure his police custody from the NIA for his interrogation in the murder cases. Why he shifted his base from Lawrence Bishnoi gang to terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda’s gang, will clear once we get Ranga’s police custody”.

The muscleman-turned-property dealer, Rajveer alias Sonu Shah was shot dead at his office in village Burail, Sector 45, on September 28, 2019. The two B.Sc final year students Vineet Kumar of Post Graduate Government College for Men, Sector 11, and Ajay Sharma of SD College, Sector 32, was shot dead with multiple bullets at their rented accommodation in Sector 15 on December 18, 2019.

More from Chandigarh

At least four accused identified as Ankit Narwal, Sunil, alias Sillu Nandal, Vicky, alias Kalia and Amit were already arrested in the murders of B.Sc students. They were arrested in January, 2020. Crime branch had arrested at least six accused including Lawrence Bishnoi, Raju Basodi in connection of Sonu Shah’s murder in 2021. Deepak Ranga was absconding in both the cases.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-01-2023 at 00:40 IST
Next Story

Depression among youth key challenge, says IIT-B director

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close