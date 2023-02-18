scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
RPG attack: Punjab cops arrest 11th accused

The RPG attack was carried out at the intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9 last year.

A scene after the RPG attack that was carried out at the intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9 last year. (File/Express)
The Punjab Police on Friday arrested Gurpinder alias Pindu, the key accused in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarter case.

The RPG attack was carried out at the intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9 last year.

The arrested accused, Pindu, who is a resident of Bhura Kona village in Khemkaran, is said to be a close associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and was in constant touch with accused Nishan Singh and Charhat Singh during the attack.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that on April 25, 2022, accused Charhat Singh, Nishan Singh and Baljinder Rambo had brought a consignment of RPG and assault rifle from Tarn Taran to Amritsar, and kept at Pindu’s house near Alpha Mall in Amritsar. The accused had also provided harbour to both the shooters — Deepak and a juvenile — at his house on the same night, he added.

With the arrest of accused Gurpinder Pindu, the Punjab Police has so far arrested nine accused persons in this case while another accused, who is a juvenile and had carried out the attack, was arrested by the Delhi Police. One more accused identified as Deepak Kumar was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently, taking the total number of arrests to 11.

Earlier, Charat Singh, Nishan Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Baljinder Singh Rambo, Kanwarjeet Singh Bath, Anantdeep Singh Sonu, Baljeet Kaur Sukhi, and Lovepreet Singh Vicky were arrested by the Punjab Police.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 07:46 IST
