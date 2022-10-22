scorecardresearch
RPG attack: Police secure 8-day remand of accused

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police produced the accused in the court after his remand ended. The SSOC had also recovered an assault rifle on the disclosure of the accused.

The SSOC had registered the case on August 23 at the SSOC police station. (File/Representational image)

The district police on Friday secured eight-day police remand of one of the main culprits of the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack, Charat Singh, for his further questioning.

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police produced the accused in court after his remand ended. The SSOC had also recovered an assault rifle on the disclosure of the accused.

The SSOC produced Charat Singh and his accomplice Sunil alias Kali in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Harpreet Kaur and both the accused were sent to judicial custody. Both the accused were questioned by the SSOC in connection with supplying of weapons and funding of terror-related activities by Canada-based Lakhbir Singh Landa.

The SSOC had registered the case on August 23 at the SSOC police station. The district police also sought the police remand of Charat Singh in the RPG attack which is registered at Sohana police station. The police told the court that Charat Singh’s questioning is required in the case and his links with Lakhbir Singh Landa need to be probed.

More from Chandigarh

Charat was arrested by the Punjab Police in a joint operation with Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Mumbai airport on October 13. He is said to be instrumental in carrying out the attack in May allegedly on the instructions of Lakhbir Singh Landa.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 10:57:41 am
