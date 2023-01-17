RPG attack on police headquarters: Mohali court orders to treat juvenile accused as an adult

In a significant development, the district court in Mohali ordered to treat a juvenile apprehended in the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack case as an adult accused, Monday.

The attack on the Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police’s Headquarters happened in May last year.

The Court of the Juvenile Justice Board, Sonal Singh, pronounced the order saying that the report of IQ (intelligence quotient) test of the juvenile from counsellor District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Kiranpal Kaur was received earlier.

“Arguments [were] heard on the point of juvenility of the accused. The juvenile is ordered to be treated as an adult in the instant case and it is further directed that the trial of the juvenile is hereby transferred to children’s court having jurisdiction to try such an offence,” the court ordered.

The court further observed that in the instant case, after conducting the preliminary assessment and going through the entire material available on the file, the board deems it appropriate that the juvenile deserves to be treated as an adult.

It was observed that the juvenile has been implicated in multiple FIRs across different states and serious offences amounting to Indian Penal Code Sections 302, 307 and Unlawful Activities and Explosive Substance Act and Arms Act, etc.

In all the FIRs, he has been implicated for committing heinous offences.

The order read, “Though, during interaction with the Board, the juvenile stated that he feels remorseful of the acts and crime committed by him, but, considering his past recent crime activities, it seems doubtful if his remorse is genuine. After being implicated in several serious criminal cases, the juvenile seemed to be aware of the Juvenile Justice System and it was noticed by the Board during the interaction that he seemed to be very comfortable and was aware about the working of the Juvenile Justice system which aims at the welfare and rehabilitation of the children back into the main stream of the society. He appeared to be rather relaxed knowing that the his trial may be conducted under the Juvenile Justice Act, which will not have a similar outcome like any other regular trial against an adult under similar circumstances”.

Pronouncing the order, the court said that considering the act and conduct of the juvenile, his past criminal history and heinous nature of offences committed by him, this board deems it appropriate to conclude that the juvenile deserves to be tried as an ‘adult’ in the instant case as he had the physical capacity and mental ability to commit the offence and also understand the consequences of the same.

The 17-year-old, was apprehended in November by Delhi Police operation cell. He had fired the RPG on the headquarters along with co-accused.