scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

RPG attack on police headquarters: Mohali court orders to treat juvenile accused as an adult

It was observed that the juvenile has been implicated in multiple FIRs across different states and serious offences amounting to Indian Penal Code Sections 302, 307 and Unlawful Activities and Explosive Substance Act and Arms Act, etc.

RPG attack Mohali court orderOfficials investigating the spot after attack in May, 2022 at the police headquarters in Mohali. (File)

In a significant development, the district court in Mohali ordered to treat a juvenile apprehended in the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack case as an adult accused, Monday.

The attack on the Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police’s Headquarters happened in May last year.

The Court of the Juvenile Justice Board, Sonal Singh, pronounced the order saying that the report of IQ (intelligence quotient) test of the juvenile from counsellor District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Kiranpal Kaur was received earlier.

Read |RPG attack at Punjab police station: In last 4 attacks, common thread, carried out by small time criminals who came too close

“Arguments [were] heard on the point of juvenility of the accused. The juvenile is ordered to be treated as an adult in the instant case and it is further directed that the trial of the juvenile is hereby transferred to children’s court having jurisdiction to try such an offence,” the court ordered.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU

The court further observed that in the instant case, after conducting the preliminary assessment and going through the entire material available on the file, the board deems it appropriate that the juvenile deserves to be treated as an adult.

It was observed that the juvenile has been implicated in multiple FIRs across different states and serious offences amounting to Indian Penal Code Sections 302, 307 and Unlawful Activities and Explosive Substance Act and Arms Act, etc.

Read more |RPG attack on Punjab Police headquarters: Main accused nabbed from Mumbai

In all the FIRs, he has been implicated for committing heinous offences.

Advertisement

The order read, “Though, during interaction with the Board, the juvenile stated that he feels remorseful of the acts and crime committed by him, but, considering his past recent crime activities, it seems doubtful if his remorse is genuine. After being implicated in several serious criminal cases, the juvenile seemed to be aware of the Juvenile Justice System and it was noticed by the Board during the interaction that he seemed to be very comfortable and was aware about the working of the Juvenile Justice system which aims at the welfare and rehabilitation of the children back into the main stream of the society. He appeared to be rather relaxed knowing that the his trial may be conducted under the Juvenile Justice Act, which will not have a similar outcome like any other regular trial against an adult under similar circumstances”.

More from Chandigarh

Pronouncing the order, the court said that considering the act and conduct of the juvenile, his past criminal history and heinous nature of offences committed by him, this board deems it appropriate to conclude that the juvenile deserves to be tried as an ‘adult’ in the instant case as he had the physical capacity and mental ability to commit the offence and also understand the consequences of the same.
The 17-year-old, was apprehended in November by Delhi Police operation cell. He had fired the RPG on the headquarters along with co-accused.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 09:45 IST
Next Story

Eye on 2024, Akhilesh set to kick off UP tour to galvanise SP, connect with voters

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close