RPG attack: One more arrested, AK-56 rifle recovered

The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has recovered assault rifle AK-56 along with 100 rounds on the disclosure of Charat Singh, the main accused in the rocket-propelled grenade attack at its intelligence headquarters in Mohali. Besides, Charat Singh’s two aides Syed Mohammad Touseef Chisty, alias Chinky, and Sunil Kumar, alias Kala, have also been arrested. The attack was carried out at the intelligence headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali on May 9.

Charat Singh was recently arrested from Mumbai.Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on disclosures of Charat Singh, police teams recovered the AK-56 along with 100 rounds of ammunition and a .30 bore pistol. Following Charat Singh’s interrogation, police arrested Chisty from Ajmer in Rajasthan, he said. The DGP said investigations revealed that accused Chinky had been in touch with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Landa for the past five to seven years. On Landa’s directions, Chinky had arranged a stay for Charat Singh at a guest house named Al-Khadim in Ajmer.

Charat Singh revealed that Landa sent around Rs 3 to 4 lakh to Chinky, he added. Another accomplice of Charat Singh, identified as Sunil Kumar, who provided him a hideout on the directions of America-based Jagroop Singh, alias Roop, has also been arrested from Rupnagar. Jagroop Roop, a native of Shri Anandpur Sahib is considered to be a close aide of Lakhbir Landa.

Charat Singh is a habitual offender and has been facing several cases of heinous crimes, including murder, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act in Punjab. He had also procured an RPG, AK-47 and other weapons from across the border with the active support of Pakistan ISI through Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda. The accused was serving a life sentence in a murder case and at the time of the RPG attack, he was out on parole. During his parole period, Charat Singh reassembled his associates from the Tarn Taran area to carry out the RPG attack, which was aimed at destabilising communal harmony and peace in the state, said police.

With PTI inputs