RPG attack on Punjab Police headquarters: Main accused nabbed from Mumbai

The Punjab Police Thursday arrested the main accused in the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack at its intelligence headquarters in Mohali five months ago, from Mumbai on Thursday, DGP Gaurav Yadav said. Charat Singh was arrested by the state police in a joint operation with central agencies and the ATS, Maharashtra.

Yadav said Charat Singh is a key operative and associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa. The Punjab Police had earlier said Landa played a key role in the terror attack at its intelligence headquarters on May 9. No one was injured in the incident.

He said Charat Singh had built a crime network across Punjab with the help of Landa and was providing logistic support and shelter to the foot soldiers who carried out the RPG (RPG) attack. Charat Singh had also procured the RPG, AK-47 and other weapons from across the border with the active support of Pakistan’s ISI through terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, who is based in that country.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said so far nine people, including a juvenile, have been apprehended in the case.

He said police teams are on a hunt to arrest the last accused, identified as Deepak Kumar of Haryana’s Jhajjar. “He had carried out the RPG attack,” the IG said.

He said Charat Singh is a habitual offender and has been facing several cases of heinous crimes, including murder and attempt to murder. “He was serving a life sentence in a murder case and at the time of the RPG attack was out on parole,” the IG added.

“During the parole, Charat Singh reassembled his associates, including Nishan Kulla, from the Tarn Taran to carry out the RPG attack, which was aimed at destabilising communal harmony and peace in the state,” said the IGP.

The Delhi Police had last week apprehended two terror accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the RPG attack. The the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate had tasked the juvenile with “eliminating” actor Salman Khan, police had said.