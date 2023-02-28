RPG attack mastermind ‘involved’ in five murder cases, wanted in 9 others

The mastermind of the RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in May last year, Deepak Ranga, may have been involved in five murder cases, besides being wanted in nine others in the states of Punjab and Haryana, the police have learnt after intial rounds of interrogation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had in January arrested Ranga from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Ranga, a native of Jhajjar in Haryana, was later brought on production warrant by the Mohali police from Delhi on Sunday. A district court subsequently remanded him to ten days of police custody.

Sources in the police said that Ranga was allegedly involved in the murder of Chandigarh-based gangster Sonu Shah, as well as the murder of two students and a property dealer in Maharashtra. Ranga was also involved in the murder of Rana Kandowalia.

Ranga, according to sources, told the police that he had fired the RPG at the instructions of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Rinda.

After the attack in May last year, Ranga fled to Nepal, with the NIA finally arresting him from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP).