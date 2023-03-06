RPG attack: Gait analysis of 2nd accused conducted

The district police has got the gait analysis test done of Deepak Ranga who was said to have fired the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police in Sector 77.

The gait analysis is used to study the body movement of a person and to know his involvement in the crime. The movements include person’s walking, running style and body postures.

Ranga is the second accused whose gait analysis was conducted. Earlier, the juvenile accused in the case too had undergone the test.

Ranga is one of the main accused in the case and the police did not want to take any chances during the trial.

DSP (City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said that the GAIT analysis was completed under the supervision of the experts of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). He added that the result of the test would come in a few days.

“The timing logs of the accused were also recorded which are necessary to track the movements of the criminals on the day of the crime. The timing logs shall make it clear where the accused had gone after committing the crime,” DSP Bal added.

It is the first case in the district where the district police had used the GAIT analysis technique to establish the role of the accused in the crime.

The police had also prepared a point of memorandum (PoM) for establishing his locations which he had visited after the crime. His phone locations will also be matched in the PoM.

The attack at the intelligence headquarter had happened in May last year.