RPG attack at Punjab police station: Opposition parties in Punjab attack AAP govt, demand CM’s resignation

The Opposition parties in Punjab Saturday demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation stating that the latest rocket-propelled grenade attack on a police station in Tarn Taran district was the “direct result” of the AAP government’s “apathy” and its “criminally casual” attitude in maintaining law and order.

On Friday night, an RPG was fired at a police station in the border district, which hit a Saanjh Kendra adjoining the Sarhali police station on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway. Saanjh Kendra provides services such as copies of FIRs, passport verification and no-objection certificates. This is the second such incident in the state in seven months.

In May, an RPG was fired at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters located in Mohali. In a scathing attack, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the latest incident was a direct result of the Bhagwant Mann-led government’s “apathy” in maintaining law and order.

“This is the second time in six months that a police building has been attacked with rocket launcher in Punjab. It’s direct result of AAP government’s apathy in maintaining law & order & allowing narco-terrorism to raise its head again. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should realise gravity of situation & take concrete measures,” Badal said in a tweet.

Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema sought Mann’s resignation for “failing” to maintain law and order. He said the RPG attack was an attempt to demoralise and challenge the police force in the state. “Today’s attack has shocked all Punjabis. This is the first time in the history of the state when RPG attacks were taking place, that too in just eight months of tenure of the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann,” he said.

Cheema said in eight months, Punjabis had witnessed a number of murders, including the high profile killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala. The Nakodar incident, where a police protectee garment trader was shot dead along with his security guard, was another glaring example of how traders and industrialists were getting calls for ransom and were being killed on not heeding to their demands, he said. Cheema said that in Ludhiana alone police has recorded 55 cases in which Industrialists and traders have got calls for ransom. “One can easily assume if such high is number of cases reported in largest city of the state, what could be the number of unreported cases,” he said.

“Now instead of further trying to befool people, Bhagwant Mann should immediately resign as CM,” Cheema added.

State Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the attack and said it conveyed ominous signals for the state and reminded of the dark era in Punjab. “This is the final wake up call for Punjab lest it is too late,” Warring said in a statement here, while hoping that “the Punjab government wakes up from its deep sloth and slumber and realizes the gravity of the situation”.

He criticised the AAP government for being “criminally casual” about the law and order situation in the state. “The onus is completely on the AAP government as it cannot escape responsibility,” Warring said. He claimed that such untoward incidents had been recurring at an alarming rate because “the AAP government is not bothered to take the situation seriously”. “There is already an atmosphere of fear prevailing in Punjab which we are repeatedly warning about, yet the government remains unmoved,” he said.

Warring urged Mann to take control of the situation as the Punjabis had reposed their faith in his leadership and not anyone else from outside.

He also assured full support of his party to the government in dealing with the situation. “Congress party will provide all support and cooperation to the government in dealing with the enemies of Punjab. Congress party has always put partisan interests aside when it came to dealing with the enemies of Punjab and the country,” he added.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh alleged that the AAP government had completely failed in maintaining law and order. He said Mann should seek an apology from the people of the state for “failing” in discharging his responsibilities. Chugh asked the chief minister to resign if he was unable to maintain law and order in the border state.

Meanwhile, AAP’s chief spokesperson in Punjab Malvinder Singh Kang dubbed the RPG attack “an act of cowardice” and said the state government will act tough against forces which were trying to disturb peace.

“Ever since Punjab Police has tightened the noose around terrorists and gangsters, they’ve started to behave like a nervous wreck. RPG attack in Sarhali is an act of cowardice out of sheer frustration. Punjab government will act tough against forces trying to disturb peace in the state,” Kang said in a tweet.