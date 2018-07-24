Rozgar Melas struggle to attract candidates in Punjab

Employment data of central government indicates that Punjab has 13.5 lakh unemployed youth. Employment data of central government indicates that Punjab has 13.5 lakh unemployed youth.

While the Congress government claims to be pushing its campaign “Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission” to provide employment to the state’s youth, the Rozgar Melas in the state have been getting a poor response.

At one such event held in Ludhiana on July 20, 14 companies visited the district employment exchange office to recruit for nearly 1500 jobs on offer, but only 50 candidates turned up. Similarly on July 13, about 12 companies had gone at district employment exchange’s office in Ludhiana seeking employees against 1000 jobs, but only 30 candidates had come.

A Rozgar Mela last month on June 8 had 5,000 jobs on offer, and only one candidate showing up. He was offered a job by Rajnish Industries, but did not eventually join. A week-long Mela held in Bathinda in March had also to be winded up in five days due to poor response.

The footfall at Rozgar Melas being organised under Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojna by the state government in coordination with the employers has been poor across several events, with feedback from applicants indicated that they were more keen on government jobs.

Employment data of central government indicates that Punjab has 13.5 lakh unemployed youth. The Punjab government under its Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojna, claims to have given jobs to 1.91 lakh youngsters. “Looking at the response in the Rozgar Melas, we are doubting the unemployment figures; or a survey needs to be done as what sort of jobs the youngsters want to do. In addition to this, are they getting enough training inside their institutes, so as to be picked up for a highly paid job in the first interview,” said Rahul Ahuja, Director of Rajinish Industries that had participated in a camp in coordination with Punjab government.

He added: “Our staff regularly goes to district employment office. On July 13, we had shortlisted around 22 candidates, had given them job letters as well, but only one joined and rest never came to join. The one who joined was in accounts department while the machine operators, supervisors etc never turned up.”

Upkar Singh, president of Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings, said, “A fresher from an ITI or even just a Class 12 pass out is being offered a job. What else can we do? Once they learn, they can get higher salaries.”

When contacted Rahul Tiwari, director, employment generation, said, “Government is just acting as a facilitator for the employers. As per the feedback, industry wants more of female employees as boys leave jobs too frequently. In addition to this, Punjabi youth is inclined towards moving abroad and hence looking into this aspect we are organising first International Rozgar Mela at Mohali on July 30.”

