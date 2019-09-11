Row over TV serial: Producers, actors get interim stay in case against them, channel challenges FIR

APART FROM a ban enforced by the state government against the cable telecast of television series Ram Siya ke Luv Kush following protests in Punjab, the producers and actors of the show, as well as Colors TV, are also facing FIRs in Jalandhar and Amritsar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Valmiki community. The government’s decision and FIRs have been challenged in the high court.

Advertising

While the high court on Monday refused to grant an immediate stay on the ban order passed by various district magistrates against telecast of the show, the producers and actors have been able to get an interim stay on the proceedings against them till January 28, 2020, in the FIR lodged in Jalandhar on August 23 by one Rajeev Garg. The petition filed by Colors TV against the FIR registered in Amritsar on August 24 with a similar allegation is listed for hearing on September 12 in High Court.

While Colors TV in the petition challenging the ban orders of the state government on Monday submitted that they are open to a dialogue with the state government to examine the issue and if needed, omit certain scenes which portray the role of Valmiki, the petitions challenging the FIRs say the producers are making an effort to propagate the epic Ramayana as mentioned in the scripture itself and the FIRs have been “concocted on the basis of non-existent facts”. The plea adds that scenes of the programme are to be viewed in context of the theme and entire episodes instead of in isolation.

“The said show is a work of fiction and prior to the commencement of each episode, a notification which clearly connotes jist and story line of the show is clearly displayed,” one of the petitions, filed through advocate Abhinav Sood, against the FIRs states, adding that the show does not make any claims of factual accuracy and the disclaimer amply covers the creative liberties taken.