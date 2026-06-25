Row over ‘ Bhagwant Mann video’: Punjab CM digs in heels as Opposition calls for boycott

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday dug his heels in rejecting the allegations that the forensic report that gave him a clean chit on a controversial video was fabricated and accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of pressuring the lab owners to target him, even as the Opposition parties escalated the attack demanding his resignation and social boycott.

Mann, in a video message, claimed the Congress, BJP and the Akali Dal have formed a “sanjha morcha” (common front) to defame him on religious grounds as they failed to challenge him politically. He said for the past few days, fake videos were being released as part of a “cheap political conspiracy” and reiterated there was no resemblance between him and the person seen in the video.