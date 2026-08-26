Row over insult to National Anthem escalates: BJP moves privilege motion against Himachal CM

The BJP on Wednesday submitted a notice for breach of privilege against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the Vidhan Sabha for making false allegation that the Opposition members disrespected the National Anthem on the opening day of the monsoon session.
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the party would withdraw the motion if chief minister tenders an apology. He said the BJP is also seeking legal opinion on filing a criminal defamation case against the CM chief minister for the allegation.
Sukhu, on the other hand, reiterated that the BJP has insulted the national anthem and announced that the Congress would bring a breach of privilege motion against the Opposition members. He too demanded an apology from the BJP for attempting to create a divide among people in the name of the National Anthem and the National Song.
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Amid conflicting claims from the trasury and the Opposition benches, the House briefly witnessed ruckus and sloganeering.
Speaking in the House, Thakur said they the BJP had sought the release of the video footage of the first day of the Assembly session, August 21, after the CM accused Opposition members of disrespecting the National Anthem by raising their hands even as the Jana Gana Mana was being sung.
“The Speaker released the video footage. We watched the recording. The clip made it clear that all the BJP MLAs stood up and sang the National Anthem. Not a single Opposition member was found disrespecting the National Anthem, proving that the Congress’ allegation was false and incorrect. The Chief Minister should tender an apology,” Thakur said.
Later, addressing media outside the House, Thakur said he asked the CM to apologise. “But as our request was not accepted, the BJP has now submitted a breach of privilege notice against the CM,” he said, adding if Sukhu admits his “mistake” and apologises, the BJP is willing to put the entire matter to rest. “The chief minister is not above the law, and the dignity of the House cannot be allowed to be shattered in this manner,” Thakur said.
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In the House, Sukhu reiterated his allegation and added that raising questions about the National Anthem itself constitutes an insult to it. “The Opposition should apologize to the nation for disrespecting the National Anthem,” he added.
Amid the commotion, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania clarified that any remarks made by the CM minister outside the House do not form part of the official record.
Later, outside the Assembly, CM said, “On the first day of the session, Opposition had raised a question on the National Anthem. It also amounts to disrespecting the National anthem. India’s culture is rooted in humanity, but the BJP’s culture has always been one of division”.
He said that both the National Anthem and National Song were integral to the Congress ideology even before Independence. Sukhu said the government would forgive the BJP if it apologises to the people for insulting the National Anthem.
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The controversy pertains to Congress’ claim that BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar raised his hand before Jana Gana Mana concluded, to demand that the Vande Mataram be sung after it.
Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said, “Indeed, the Opposition had disrespected the National Anthem. It is another matter that when Parmar raised his hand to demand that the national song Vande Mataram be sung after it, the camera was not focussed on him,” Negi said.
He also asked BJP, “which had insulted the National Anthem,” could think of approaching the court.
On August 24, Pathania had referred to the incident while explaining the sequence of events in the House. He said that after the national anthem had concluded, Parmar had raised his hand, following which several other members also raised their hands.
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Pathania said he had already announced that the national song, Vande Mataram, would be sung in its entirety, comprising all six stanzas, at the conclusion of the session. He described the Opposition’s conduct as an “uncalled” act and made it clear that he did not approve of such behaviour.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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