Row over insult to National Anthem escalates: BJP moves privilege motion against Himachal CM

The BJP on Wednesday submitted a notice for breach of privilege against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the Vidhan Sabha for making false allegation that the Opposition members disrespected the National Anthem on the opening day of the monsoon session.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the party would withdraw the motion if chief minister tenders an apology. He said the BJP is also seeking legal opinion on filing a criminal defamation case against the CM chief minister for the allegation.

Sukhu, on the other hand, reiterated that the BJP has insulted the national anthem and announced that the Congress would bring a breach of privilege motion against the Opposition members. He too demanded an apology from the BJP for attempting to create a divide among people in the name of the National Anthem and the National Song.

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Amid conflicting claims from the trasury and the Opposition benches, the House briefly witnessed ruckus and sloganeering.

Speaking in the House, Thakur said they the BJP had sought the release of the video footage of the first day of the Assembly session, August 21, after the CM accused Opposition members of disrespecting the National Anthem by raising their hands even as the Jana Gana Mana was being sung.

“The Speaker released the video footage. We watched the recording. The clip made it clear that all the BJP MLAs stood up and sang the National Anthem. Not a single Opposition member was found disrespecting the National Anthem, proving that the Congress’ allegation was false and incorrect. The Chief Minister should tender an apology,” Thakur said.

Later, addressing media outside the House, Thakur said he asked the CM to apologise. “But as our request was not accepted, the BJP has now submitted a breach of privilege notice against the CM,” he said, adding if Sukhu admits his “mistake” and apologises, the BJP is willing to put the entire matter to rest. “The chief minister is not above the law, and the dignity of the House cannot be allowed to be shattered in this manner,” Thakur said.

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In the House, Sukhu reiterated his allegation and added that raising questions about the National Anthem itself constitutes an insult to it. “The Opposition should apologize to the nation for disrespecting the National Anthem,” he added.

Amid the commotion, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania clarified that any remarks made by the CM minister outside the House do not form part of the official record.

Later, outside the Assembly, CM said, “On the first day of the session, Opposition had raised a question on the National Anthem. It also amounts to disrespecting the National anthem. India’s culture is rooted in humanity, but the BJP’s culture has always been one of division”.

He said that both the National Anthem and National Song were integral to the Congress ideology even before Independence. Sukhu said the government would forgive the BJP if it apologises to the people for insulting the National Anthem.

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The controversy pertains to Congress’ claim that BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar raised his hand before Jana Gana Mana concluded, to demand that the Vande Mataram be sung after it.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said, “Indeed, the Opposition had disrespected the National Anthem. It is another matter that when Parmar raised his hand to demand that the national song Vande Mataram be sung after it, the camera was not focussed on him,” Negi said.

He also asked BJP, “which had insulted the National Anthem,” could think of approaching the court.

On August 24, Pathania had referred to the incident while explaining the sequence of events in the House. He said that after the national anthem had concluded, Parmar had raised his hand, following which several other members also raised their hands.

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Pathania said he had already announced that the national song, Vande Mataram, would be sung in its entirety, comprising all six stanzas, at the conclusion of the session. He described the Opposition’s conduct as an “uncalled” act and made it clear that he did not approve of such behaviour.