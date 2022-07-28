Routes to be diverted on day of Amit Shah’s visit

Vehicular movements will be restricted in Chandigarh between 3 and 10 pm on the stretch from Old Barricade Chowk (Sector 1/3/4 Chowk) on Uttar Marg to Sector 5/6-7/8 Chowk (Hira Singh Chowk) on Sarovar Path, going towards Sukhna Lake on July 30 owing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit.

Traffic police said that the invitees are to approach Sukhna Lake from Old Barricade Chowk (Sector 1/3/4 Chowk) and park their vehicles in designated parking lots.

In a detailed traffic advisory, police stated that the general public wishing to visit Sukhna Lake between 3 and 10 pm are requested to approach from from St Kabir School Light Point, Sector 26, to Kishangarh turn leading to the rear side of Sukhna and road towards the regulatory end via Kishangarh Chowk in Kishangarh village.

Traffic movement may also be restricted/ diverted on other roads as well in view of VVIP movement on July 30.