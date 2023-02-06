Rotary Club doctors, volunteers to hold medical camp in Odisha

A team of 24 doctors and volunteers from the Rotary Club here will be travelling to Baripada, Odisha, to hold a medical camp there from February 13 to 20. A group of doctors from the medical mission called on the Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in this regard.

Former world President of Rotary International Rajendra K Saboo along with a few local doctors part of the Medical Mission apprised the governor about the project, who commended the dedication of Rotarian doctors.

Saboo said that the medical missions to African countries started in 1998 and later in 2006, the project commenced in remote parts of India with inadequate medical services.

This is the 16th medical mission within the country. A medical camp in Baripada was first held in 2007 when over 5,000 patients were examined in the OPD and 900 surgeries were conducted, said Saboo. This is the second time the medical mission is going to Baripada.

Rotarian teams of doctors and volunteers have served in various remote parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir.

This year, the team of doctors from Rotary District 3080 will have 16 doctors from anesthesiology, dermatology, ENT, general surgery, gynaecology, ophthalmology, orthopaedic and plastic surgery, led by Saboo, his wife Usha Saboo, and mission director and past district governor Subhash Garg.

The doctors from Chandigarh include Dr Shankar M Gosavi, Dr Surinder S Sodhi, Dr Bhushan Kumar, Dr Sasank, Dr Girish G Gune, Dr Sarla Malhotra, Dr Vineet Nagpal, Dr K Verma, Pragya Saini, Nivedita Singh, Sushil K Saini, Dr SPS Grewal, Dr Ravjit Singh, Dr Devendra Paliwal, Dr Chanjiv S Mehta and Dr Surinder S Makkar.