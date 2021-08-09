Rotarians promote vaccination, help Covid orphans

Rotary Club of Zone 4, district 3080, has vaccinated more than 650 persons in four medical camps for underprivileged sextons in City Beautiful.

Club president Jaspal Singh Sidhu told Express that they have been organising such camps to prepare the city for a possible third wave by promoting vaccination, which is the only safeguard against the pandemic.

Sidhu and district governor Ajay Madan enlisted the support of medical teams of government hospital, Sector 16 to achieve their objectives.

To date more than 650 persons have been vaccinated in four camps. Sidhu said the drive will continue till the entire population of these zones is vaccinated. Masks, sanitizers and refreshments are also distributed to the vaccinated persons.

Giving an overview of the major projects undertaken by the club during 2020-2021, Sidhu said they provided ration, medical supplies and other essentials to the needy during the lockdown besides setting up Covid centers to strengthen the city’s healthcare system. “Apart from this, a special committee has also been formed involving many other members of the club to provide support and help to Covid victims belonging to EWS section, who have lost the only earning member of their family.”

There are several other ongoing projects such as “Project Sahyog” in which clubs of the district would motivate their members to help at least one disabled person with an artificial limb. Their “Saketri Slum Project” for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers at Saketri is also going strong. Rotary international president Shekar Mehta has given members the theme of “serve to change lives”.“ This is the way we will be able to change lives of the affected families,” said Sidhu.