Rotarians promote vaccination, help Covid orphans

The Rotary Club of Zone 4 has helped more than 650 persons in getting the Covid-19 vaccine under four medical camps organised for underprivileged sextons in the city. Club president Jaspal Singh Sidhu told The Indian Express that they have been organising such camps to prepare the city for a possible third wave, adding that vaccination is the only safeguard against the virus.

To help achieve their goal, Sidhu and district governor Ajay Madan enlisted the support of medical teams of the Sector 16 government hospital to achieve their objectives. Sidhu said the drive will continue till the entire population of these zones are vaccinated.