Rotarians help 4-year-old from Uganda who fell into flaming stove get a new life

In August last year, a badly burnt child was brought to the medical camp of the medical mission of Rotary District 3080 under the stewardship of past Rotary International president R K Saboo at Masaka, Uganda. After early treatment, the child was brought to Chandigarh for a thumb reconstruction surgery, in August.

Rotary club president, Surinder Kaur, with the help of other Rotarians and Rotaractors took charge of the child. The club offered to take care of Mukisa’s further surgeries and his boarding and lodging. The child stayed in the city for a month during which his left thumb was reconstructed from his right thigh.

Mukisa had fallen face-down in an open chullah during infancy, which resulted in scalded fingers and badly burnt lips and forehead. The child also did not have eyelids and eyebrows, and had completely lost vision in one eye and partially in the other.

Dr V D Singh, a Rotarian from VD Plastic Surgery Centre at a hospital in Sector 33, examined Mukisa, whose father Lonard worked as a gardener in Masaka, and performed three surgeries to reconstruct the right thumb, his lips, eyelids and eyebrows. Simultaneously, Dr SPS Grewal, a leading ophthalmologist and a Rotarian from Chandigarh examined his eyes. Mukisa’s right eye had been completely damaged but doctor was able to successfully operate on his left eye.

The medical mission returned to India after a fortnight, leaving behind detailed post-care instructions. Mukisa’s progress was monitored regularly. In the meantime, Rotarians in Masaka, collected funds and requisitioned the services of Rotaractor Musa, who was sent as Mukisa’s companion to India.

Mukisa can now hold a pen and spoon between the hollow side of his palm and thumb. His bandages will be taken off in the third week of September. The second surgery has been the skin grafting of the forehead and the affected part of his head. The bandages will be removed in Masaka on September 6. Mukisa will now be able to lead a much more comfortable life. After four intensive investigations of both the eyes, Dr S P S Grewal has reached the conclusion that the left eye has regained 85 per cent of its vision, which will help Mukisa lead a normal life. The handicap of being deprived of the right eye completely may not be as disabling.