Rose Festival kicks off: ‘Queen of flowers a symbol of love, compassion, eternal beauty’

The much-awaited 51st Rose Festival kicked off at Rose Garden amidst fanfare. The three-day festival was formally inaugurated by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of MP Kirron Kher and Mayor Anup Gupta.

Addressing the gathering, Purohit appreciated the efforts made by all the MC employees and officers to make this festival a grand success.

He said although “all flowers have a unique character and beauty, rose is one of the most popular flowers worldwide and it is known as the ‘Queen of Flowers’. In terms of literature, the flower has been glorified as a symbol of love, compassion and eternal beauty. He said that Chandigarh Rose Garden has been planned in such a way that a walk-through the garden is like reading a story. This three-day Rose Festival is a way to pay tribute to the magnificence of the roses and a mega celebration of nature.

The Governor said that “what makes Chandigarh Rose Festival unique and special is the high level of local public participation”.

“I am happy that the citizens can take joy in this year’s Rose Festival and a variety of engaging events and the light and sound show that is being organised by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in the very first time in history,” he said, remembering Dr M S Randhawa who conceptualised the Chandigarh Rose Festival and the third President of India, Dr Zakir Hussain, after whom this rose garden has been named. He said both of them were keen horticulturists. MP Kher said “it is a matter of great satisfaction to see tremendous interest and enthusiasm by different sections of society through their active participation”.

“With people’s concern towards conserving nature and natural resources increasing year after year, it is sure that the coming years will see more colourful flower shows in the city and greater participation and innovation in displaying the exhibits,” she said. Mayor Gupta said that 831 varieties of roses are in the garden and different hues decorating the landscape, breathtaking floral displays, innovative new designs and exotic exhibits are the high points of this flower show. Brass and pipe band competition, photography exhibition, Bollywood (junior) artists show, cultural evening and mainly the light and sound show are the added charms to the show.

He added that this time “the corporation has given space for the food court, which was the utmost requirement of the general public and visitors to the Rose Festival as to serve them water and food at the

garden itself”.

Advertisement

The mayor added that this time the MC has arranged this festival “as Zero Waste event and displayed all the varieties of Roses through LED screens inside the park”. Keeping in view the mass awareness, the MCC has showcased various displays of Swachh Bharat Mission besides launching ‘Swachhata Ke Puzzles” small jigsaw puzzles pictures on various themes, i.e. segregation of waste, four types of waste, no littering in public place and saying no to plastic products.

The events

Earlier, the chief guest inaugurated the selfie booth and swachhata stall in the garden, where a display of various schemes under Swachh Survekshan-2023 has been arranged, including segregation of waste at source level, saying no to plastic and onsite composting from kitchen waste, etc.

Artists from various parts of the country performed on the main stage and on the ground throughout the day, followed by Rajasthani dance, Bean Jogi, Himachali Nati, Ghoomar, Bhavai and cultural evening, which includes the performance of duplicate artistes from Mumbai Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Mallika Sherawat and then finally the light and sound show for the citizens of Chandigarh and other visitors at the Rose Garden.

Advertisement

During the evening, folk dance competition was organised on the main stage of Rose Garden, in which teams of young artists from different colleges of Chandigarh performed various items.