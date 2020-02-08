Rose festival inaugurated at Panjab University

Visitors during the Rose Festival at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express photo: Jasbir Malhi) Visitors during the Rose Festival at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express photo: Jasbir Malhi)

Panjab University celebrated the first day of the Rose Festival at the RC Paul Rose Garden on Friday. This year, 3400 roses of 158 varieties were presented in the 1.5 acre garden, out of which most varieties have already fully bloomed.

An inauguration ceremony was conducted inside the garden by Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of the university. Apart from the vice chancellor, Prof. Shankarji Jha, Dean of University Instruction (DUI), Prof. Karamjeet Singh, Registrar and Prof. R. K. Singla, Dean Research were also present at the ceremony.

At the festival, students also put up stalls to showcase their innovations. The university’s department of environmental studies campaigned for awareness under the National Clear Air Program (NSAP) while presenting models, magazines, word scrambling games and riddles to create awareness on environment conservation.

The Government Home Science College and Department of Art History & Visual Arts presented paper-made jewellery, bags, boxes and cards. Four visual arts students performed on the spot by painting on their canvas.

“The whole group of the Visual arts and art history department performing here is named ‘Gulshan’, meaning flower. Gulshan is performing here since last 11 years”, explained Prof. Tirthankar, chairman of the department.

Apart from the stalls, the flowers which had won competitions were presented, tagged with the prize the flowers had won and the particular variety that they belong to. Two photograph exhibitions were also placed in the garden, which consisted of many photographs taken by the students of the university themselves.

During the festival, the vice-chancellor advised all the students to maintain discipline and keep the surroundings clean. He also praised the handmade items created by the students and their initiatives for promoting environment conservation.

“Visitors here should appreciate the work done by our students and should contribute towards their work and environment by buying those items”, said the vice-chancellor.

