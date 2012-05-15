Ropeway firm submits green management plan

Following directions of a high-level committee under the town and country planning department monitoring the delayed Jakhu ropeway project,Delhi-based joint venture company Jagson International Pvt Limited on Monday submitted its environment management plan. The company also assured that it will submit its structural safety report within the next few days.

The company has been facing a PIL in the high court,besides being accused of violating Town and Country Planning laws,as it had raised two additional floors without following norms. It submitted the environment management plan after being given more time by the committee as its original deadline had expired last month.

The company,in a letter on Monday,stated that while the projects feasibility report has been submitted by the tourism department  a stakeholder in the project  the structural safety report was at the final stage of preparation.

Urban development department officials said the documents submitted will now be put before higher authorities for scrutiny.

The Rs 18-crore ropeway project,aimed at connecting the Mall Road with Jakhu,began in 2007. Though it was scheduled to be completed within a year,the company got involved in a controversy after raising additional two-floors,thus raising the height of the structure.

