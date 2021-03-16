Ropar Jail medical officer sentenced to 4 years in prison for accepting Rs 4000 as bribe

The special CBI Court of Chandigarh Monday sentenced former medical officer of District Jail Ropar to four years in prison for accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 in 2014.

The convict, Rajiv Jassi, has been held guilty under sections 7 and 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, by the court of special CBI Judge, Dr Sushil Kumar Garg. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Jassi.

On Monday, pleading leniency in punishment, Jassi submitted that his mother is about 67 years old and is suffering from ailments. He added that his family, including his mother and 21-year-old son is dependent on him. He further said that he remained in government service which is totally unblemished. On account of conviction, he would lose his government job including all the pensionary benefits, adding that he has been facing mental agony for the last seven years on account of this case.

Opposing Jassi’s plea, CBI Public Prosecutor, Kanwar Pal Singh, argued that in order to check rampant corruption in public life, it is need of the hour to give exemplary punishment to the public servant, who is found indulging in corrupt practices. Taking lenient view in such matters sends a very wrong message to undesirable elements in the society, and therefore, stringent and deterrent punishment may be imposed upon the accused-convict.

The court, after hearing the arguments said, Jassi had received illegal gratification of Rs 4,000 for referring the complainant’s son to PGI. Therefore, while imposing sentence to the accused-convict in this type of corruption cases, the court should not show leniency and society’s cry for justice should also be kept in mind, the court said, adding that when a Medical officer does not act with integrity, the whole society suffers.

As per CBI reports, an accused Sandeep had been lodged in Ropar jail in 2014, following a criminal case. While Sandeep’s mother, Dolly Rani, came to meet her son at Mohali Court, Sandeep told her to request Dr Jassi, to refer him to Chandigarh PGI for treatment. However as per allegations, when Dolly Rani contacted Dr Jassi, he sought for a bribe of Rs 5,000 to refer Sandeep to PGI and later finalised deal in Rs 4,000. Dolly, however, submitted a complaint to about the bribe sought by the medical officer of Ropar jail.

The CBI laid a trap at Sector 40, Chandigarh, where Dr Jassi had called Dolly Rani with the money. The accused was in a cab, with its driver, Satnam Singh, when they were caught.