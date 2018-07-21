Punjab: Ropar court frames charges against AAP MLA

The MLA was booked in March last year after a Chandigarh-based woman levelled serious allegations against him. The MLA was booked in March last year after a Chandigarh-based woman levelled serious allegations against him.

CHARGES HAVE been framed against Amarjit Singh Sandhoa, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA of Ropar, by a Ropar court on Friday in a case of assault and outraging the modesty of a woman. The court also allowed Sandhoa to travel abroad after depositing a bond of Rs 4 lakh. It also instructed Sandhoa to return to India before August 21, which is the next date of hearing in the case.

The charges were framed by Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Pooja Andotra under sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The MLA was booked in March last year after a Chandigarh-based woman levelled serious allegations against him. She alleged in her statement that when she went to Ropar to ask Sandhoa to vacate her flat where he was staying as a tenant, the MLA misbehaved and also assaulted her. She further alleged that at that time, Sandhoa had threatened her a number of times with dire consequences.

The woman alleged in her statement that she gave a three-bedroom flat to Sandhoa on rent in Ropar where he was staying with his family but the MLA was not vacating the house. She alleged that when she went to meet Sandhoa, she was even assaulted and her modesty ourtraged.

Sandhoa moved applications for conducting his narco test and re-investigation of the case but the court rejected all his applications. Now, the court has directed the witnesses to record their statements during the next hearing of the case.

The AAP MLA was in the news last month when he was allegedly attacked by a group of men at Harsha Bela village in Ropar district where he had gone to stop people involved in illegal mining.

Later, the accused levelled serious allegations of corruption against Sandhoa.

