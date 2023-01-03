Roop Singh, the man PAU can never forget

When I first met Roop Singh Roopa at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) back in 1972, I was young and had no idea that we would become partners in a cause larger than both of us. He retired as accounts officer from PAU and was president, PAU Employees’ Union back then. With time, he became a towering figure in my life, at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, and in Punjab, till he left for the USA in 1993.

With his passing, a vital piece of the history of Punjab has passed into oblivion. Not many know about his three-decade long role in the Punjab social sphere during a volatile period marked by a collective fight for equality. I say collective, because what Roop Singh represented was not confined to one religion or one social group. He was part of a movement that included people from all walks of life, regions and religions. I should know, I was with him back then in 1972. I belong to Kerala but spent over 40 years in Punjab, living the ideals of equality and fraternity with him and many others. Our activities at that point were perceived as mindless push against authority. In hindsight, I am sure everyone who witnessed those days realizes that it was so much more. Roop Singh’s passion for the rights of people in general and workers in particular was infectious. We found ourselves consumed by the need to speak for the voiceless, even though the cost was great.

Unfortunately, many of those incidents which shaped the collective mindset and social setting of Punjab today have been lost to time. Now, Roop Singh has also crossed over. The biggest tribute to him would be an undying commitment to honour people regardless of their wealth, social status and other trappings which we call “status symbols.” Times have changed, but I exhort people of today to never forget stalwarts like Roop Singh Roopa who fought for Punjab’s identity as a tolerant land offering equal opportunities to all.

(The writer is former senior pharmacist, PAU and former general secretary, PAU Employees Union)