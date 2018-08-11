Rooms of resident doctors using ACs and heaters could be cancelled: PGI

There are five hostels for more than 1300 resident doctors at PGI. Many of the rooms have ACs which is against the rules, said Professor Rajesh Chhabra, Hostel Warden (Men). (Respresentational) There are five hostels for more than 1300 resident doctors at PGI. Many of the rooms have ACs which is against the rules, said Professor Rajesh Chhabra, Hostel Warden (Men). (Respresentational)

Use of air-conditioners and heaters by resident doctors in their hostel rooms at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) could lead to cancellation of the room, said a circular issued by PGI.

According to a circular issued by the hostel warden (men), it has been observed that there have been frequent power breakdowns at the hostels due to high power consuming heating appliances. PGI has also warned residents against subletting rooms.

“In order to avoid fire hazards, all resident doctors of the hostel were specifically requested not to use hearing appliances vis-a-vis air conditioners, heaters in their respective hostel rooms, but all in vain. Further use of air-conditioners and other heating and high electricity consuming appliances are strictly prohibited,” read the order issued last week.

It further stated that PGI has now decided to constitute a spot committee, which will conduct surprise checks of the hostel rooms at odd hours in the morning, evening and night.

“The said committee shall verify the unauthorised stay of resident, subletting and use of air-conditioners in hostel rooms. Therefore, all the residents/occupants of the hostels are advised that they should discontinue the use of high power consuming air-conditioners and heaters in their hostel rooms, including subletting so as to avoid any untoward incident and loss of institute property,” the order stated.

The PGI circular has also said that the offender would face strict action. “The spot committee, which would examine the individual hostel at the institute and any resident found using AC or subletting rooms to other residents, would have to face strict disciplinary action, including cancellation of the hostel room,”

There are five hostels for more than 1300 resident doctors at PGI. Many of the rooms have ACs which is against the rules, said Professor Rajesh Chhabra, Hostel Warden (Men). “All the ACs in the hostels are not in consensus with the electricity department…,” he said, adding, “I understand it is difficult to live in the absence of an AC or cooler, but let the resident doctors discuss the matter with the administration and come up with a solution.”

Dr Uttam Thakur, President of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), told Chandigarh Newsline that “talks are on with the PGI administration to resolve the issue”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App