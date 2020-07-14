Roller hockey twins, state-level cricketer, national-level badminton player score big

Twins Saumya and Sanya Seth of Bhavan Vidyalaya; (right) Arpita Malik and Muskaan, all of whom have excelled in sports. Twins Saumya and Sanya Seth of Bhavan Vidyalaya; (right) Arpita Malik and Muskaan, all of whom have excelled in sports.

As the CBSE class 12 results were declared on Monday, some sportspersons from Chandigarh too excelled with outstanding performance in the exams.

Chandigarh twins Saumya Seth and Sanya Seth of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27 scored 95.8 per cent and 95.6 per cent respectively in the commerce stream.

The twins were part of the Indian roller hockey team, which won the silver medal in the 18th Asian Roller-Skating Championship held at South Korea in 2018 and are also national-level winners in Bharatnatyam.

Another sportsperson, Tripty Wig of Sacred Heart School, Sector 26 scored 95.4 per cent in the commerce stream. Wig is a state-level cricketer and was part of the school team which secured the third spot in the Chandigarh Cricket Championship organised by the Chandigarh Administration in 2019.

Arpita Malik, a national-level badminton and water sports player and a student of GMSSS-16, secured 93 per cent in the humanities stream.

Malik was part of the Indian team in the ICF World Championship Dragon Boat, 2019 in China and had also claimed the gold medal in the Federation Cup last year.

Apart from that, Malik is a U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 Chandigarh state badminton champion and was ranked ninth in doubles in India in 2018.

Malik is a trainee of coach Surinder Mahajan at Sports Complex, Sector 38 West and is also under the Khelo India scheme of Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Cricketer Muskan, a student of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, scored 94.2 per cent in the commerce stream.

Chabbra played at the U-16 level from Punjab and represented Chandigarh in the U-19 and U-23 cricket in the 2019-2020 season.

