Rollback of MGNREGA scheme: Kang writes to PM

In the letter, Kang strongly objected to the move to drop Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme and to shift 40 per cent of the financial burden to states.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMohaliUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 01:37 PM IST
Jagmohan KangKang noted that MGNREGA, launched during the Congress-led UPA government under former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, was not a charity but a legal ‘Right to Work’ that gave dignity and security to millions of rural labourers. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Senior Congress leader and former Punjab minister Jagmohan Singh Kang said on Monday that in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he criticised the replacement of the MGNREGA scheme with the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, as “highly unfortunate and anti-poor” and demanded the rollback of the 2005 scheme.

In the letter, Kang strongly objected to the move to drop Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme and to shift 40 per cent of the financial burden to states.

Calling the decision unjustified and deeply regrettable, Kang said, “Removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name is a regressive attempt to erase the legacy of the Father of the Nation, and imposing a higher financial burden on states was a grave injustice to debt-ridden states like Punjab.”

Kang noted that MGNREGA, launched during the Congress-led UPA government under former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, was not a charity but a legal ‘Right to Work’ that gave dignity and security to millions of rural labourers. “This historic scheme symbolised self-respect and constitutional entitlement, which is now being systematically weakened,” he alleged.

Criticising the proposal to increase workdays while shifting costs to states, Kang said Punjab is already facing a severe financial crisis. He also expressed concern over the abolition of unemployment allowance and centralisation of powers of gram panchayats, calling it “a blow to grassroots democracy”.

On mandatory digitisation and app-based attendance, the Congress leader warned, “Technical glitches are denying poor and illiterate workers their rights.”

Asserting that a developed India can “only be achieved by strengthening welfare delivery, not by renaming schemes,” Kang urged the Prime Minister to “immediately review the decision in public interest”.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Facing protests, FIR, ‘Mohammad Deepak’ says: No regrets, someone has to speak up
Shopkeeper at centre of ‘Mohd Deepak’ row speaks: ‘Why will we change shop’s name?’
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
Advertisement